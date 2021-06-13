TODAY'S PAPER
Aaron Judge sits out Sunday with back soreness

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
PHILADELPHIA – Aaron Judge is banged up again.

The rightfielder, the only Yankee to have put together a consistent offensive season to this point, did not play Sunday because of a sore back and his status is far from clear for the series against the Blue Jays that starts Tuesday night in Buffalo.

"He was just kind of all day yesterday [Saturday] dealing with some back things," Aaron Boone said before Sunday’s game against the Phillies. "Still sore this morning waking up, so he’ll continue to get treatment all morning and during the game and hopefully be an option for us late [as a pinch hitter]. But just dealing with some back spasms starting yesterday."

Judge, who has had IL stints each of the last three seasons, so far has avoided one this season, though he’s dealt with various ailments vaguely described as being in his "lower body" and "side" soreness.

The rightfielder played the entirety of Saturday’s 8-7 loss in 10 innings to the Phillies, going 1-for-5. Judge entered Sunday hitting .289 with a team-best 15 homers and .920 OPS.

"He woke up yesterday with it being pretty sore," Boone said. "He was able to get treatment, obviously was able to get through the game, but struggled a little bit to get his real good swing off, and then woke up this morning still pretty sore. So he'll continue to get treatment and maybe potentially be an option late in the game. But, hopefully, with the off day tomorrow [he’ll] be good to go starting in Toronto."

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

