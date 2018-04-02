Boone not worried about Judge’s slow start

Aaron Judge’s slow start doesn’t concern Aaron Boone in the least.

Nor should it, given the season is only four games old.

“I think he’s real close,” Boone said Monday. “I thought Toronto pitched him pretty tough. A lot of those pitches they got him on were perfectly executed pitches.”

Judge is off to a 3-for-15 start with no homers, three walks and six strikeouts. The 25-year-old did walk twice and single in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 7-4 loss.

“He’s still finding his way on base,” Boone said. “I would say it’s an extremely small sample size. I think he’s good, I think he’s real close. Even though he didn’t light it on fire the first weekend, he still manages to get on base.”

Warren a possibility

RHP Adam Warren, knocked from Saturday’s game in the sixth inning when he took a comebacker off his right ankle area, played catch Sunday morning without pain, and Boone said he could be an option Tuesday.

“I checked in with Adam this morning,” Boone said. “I think it’s possible and certainly hopeful he’ll be good to go tomorrow.”

Fatherly advice

Boone said he hears often from his father, Bob, a former big-league player and manager who is currently the Nationals’ vice president of player development and who arrived in town Sunday night.

“He was offering up a lot of advice last night,” Aaron Boone said with a laugh. “I haven’t seen him yet but it will be cool to hang out here this afternoon before our Welcome Back Dinner [Monday night].”

Boone said the advice does not have a disapproving tone.

“He’s seen a lot in this game, so he shares with me how he could do things but [he’s] not a critic,” Boone said. “Just a lot of thoughts, a lot of opinions, and then very supportive too.”

And the second-guessing Boone’s already endured?

“He was just like, ‘Welcome to managing,’” Boone smiled.