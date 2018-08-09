Aaron Judge is continuing to progress but has lingering pain in his broken wrist and is still not at the point where he can swing a bat, Aaron Boone said.

Judge, who was hit by a pitch on July 26 and was originally given a three-week timetable, seems likely to miss more than that now that two weeks have passed and the pain, while improved, isn’t completely gone. Boone said Judge ran the bases Thursday and his range of motion is getting better, but until he can swing and impact the ball without feeling pain, the Yankees will not risk hurting him more. He was scheduled to see the doctor again Thursday night.

“I feel like we’re close to that point” of swinging the bat, Boone said. “Once the pain is out of there, then it’s a go…He’s been able to lift. He’s been able to do all his conditioning…I think it progresses pretty quickly” after he starts swinging.

Sanchez improving

Gary Sanchez (groin) was scheduled run the bases Thursday and will stay in Tampa through the weekend as he rehabs, Boone said. Sanchez will fly to New York on Sunday night and work out with the team on Monday.

Players’ Weekend

Batting third, No. 18, The Knight. And coming in in relief? Pickles. The Yankees announced their nicknames for Players’ Weekend. This is the second year in a row where players are allowed to don nicknames on their jerseys. Didi Gregorius, who was knighted in Curacao in 2011, will be The Knight, while Sonny Gray has chosen the somewhat mysterious moniker of “Pickles.” Judge, who had “All Rise” written across his back last year dropped that completely. He’ll go by . . . uh . . . Judge.

Judge isn’t the only one not to get in on the nickname game. Like last year, Brett Gardner will just have his last name on the back of his jersey (though, if you’re a Yankee, that’s a pretty big deal). Ben Heller and Greg Bird will do the same.