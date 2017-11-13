This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Yankees’ Aaron Judge wins AL Rookie of the Year

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Orioles outfielder/first baseman Trey Mancini were the other finalists.

Aaron Judge watches the flight of his sixth

Aaron Judge watches the flight of his sixth inning home run against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 11, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland  erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
ORLANDO, Fla. — The only surprise would have been had it not been unanimous.

The official announcement of what had become fairly obviously by the end of May came Monday night: Aaron Judge is the American League Rookie of the Year.

In voting released by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Judge, who hit a rookie-record 52 homers to also put him firmly in AL MVP discussion as well, received every first-place vote in becoming the first Yankee to win Rookie of the Year since Derek Jeter in 1996.

“Obviously it was an amazing, remarkable year that no one would have predicted,” GM Brian Cashman said Monday. “Just an incredible year.”

The 25-year-old Judge, who didn’t win the starting rightfield job until the final days of spring training, produced a .284/.422/.627 slash line over 155 games. He led the AL in homers, runs (128) and walks (127) and was second in OPS (1.049) and RBIs (114).

Judge’s performance also made him a co-favorite, along with Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, for AL MVP, which will be awarded Thursday night.

“He put us in a great position this year to go as far as we did,” Cashman said.

Judge had his moments during the Yankees’ run to Game 7 of the ALCS against the Astros — he homered four times and drove in 11 runs in the postseason — but struggled plenty as well, hitting .188 with 27 strikeouts in 48 at-bats. He did produced a more than respectable .816 OPS in the 13 postseason games.

Aaron Judge’s numbers towered over the American League rookie field in 2017:

52

HRs (1st in AL)

127

Walks (1st)

128

Runs (1st)

114

RBIs (2nd)

.422

OBP (2nd)

.627

SLG % (2nd)

1.049

OPS (2nd)

8.1

WAR (2nd)

Yankees who won AL Rookie of the Year

Gil McDougald, 3B 1951

Bob Grim, RHP 1954

Tony Kubek, SS 1957

Tom Tresh, SS/OF 1962

Stan Bahnsen, RHP 1968

Thurman Munson, C 1970

Dave Righetti, LHP 1981

Derek Jeter, SS 1996

Aaron Judge, RF 2017

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

