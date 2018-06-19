Aaron Judge continues to solidify a starting spot at the MLB All-Star Game next month, while a quartet of Yankees — including a pair of rookies — find themselves in second place at their positions.

Judge is third in outfield balloting with 1,061,370 votes in Tuesday’s American League voting update. The slugger is behind Mookie Betts of the Red Sox (1,568,417) and Mike Trout of the Angels (1,323,292). Judge has more than double the votes of fourth-place Michael Brantley (518,350).

Meanwhile, Gary Sanchez — who was leading the vote at catcher in last week’s update — has fallen to second place behind Wilson Ramos of the Rays. Sanchez has 618,889 votes, while Ramos has 678,159.

Gleyber Torres (534,758), who was called up in late April, trails only the Astros’ Jose Altuve, the AL’s overall leading vote-getter with 1,572,101, at second base.

Rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar (590,188) is second to the Indians’ Jose Ramirez (893,530), and Giancarlo Stanton is second at designated hitter (478,872), with J.D. Martinez of the Red Sox pulling in 1,119,263 votes.

Didi Gregorius is fourth among shortstops with 413,135 votes, while Brett Gardner (330,970) and Aaron Hicks (239,594) are seventh and 13th in outfield balloting, respectively.

The MLB All-Star Game is July 17 in Washington.

Here are the voting results so far:

Catcher

1. Wilson Ramos, Rays: 678,159

2. Gary Sanchez, Yankees: 618,899

3. Brian McCann, Astros: 401,336

4. Salvador Perez, Royals: 344,915

5. Yan Gomes, Indians: 200,275

First base

1. Jose Abreu, White Sox: 636,666

2. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox: 472,245

3. Yuli Gurriel, Astros: 368,863

4. Albert Pujols, Angels: 336,724

5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 333,130

Second base

1. Jose Altuve, Astros: 1,572,101

2. Gleyber Torres, Yankees: 534,758

3. Dee Gordon, Mariners: 244,488

4. Jason Kipnis, Indians: 156,347

5. Jed Lowrie, A’s: 130,479

Third base

1. Jose Ramirez, Indians: 893,530

2. Miguel Andujar, Yankees: 509,188

3. Alex Bregman, Astros: 410,412

4. Adrian Beltre, Rangers: 249,080

5. Mike Moustakas, Royals: 231,363

Shortstop

1. Manny Machado, Orioles: 671,133

2. Carlos Correa, Astros: 458,367

3. Francisco Lindor, Indians: 420,674

4. Didi Gregorius, Yankees: 413,135

5. Jean Segura, Mariners: 312,407

Outfield

1. Mookie Betts, Red Sox: 1,568,417

2. Mike Trout, Angels: 1,323,292

3. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 1,061,370

4. Michael Brantley, Indians: 518,350

5. George Springer, Astros: 511,815

6. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox: 509,780

7. Brett Gardner, Yankees: 330,970

8. Marwin Gonzalez, Astros: 300,694

9. Mitch Haniger, Mariners: 295,057

10. Josh Reddick, Astros: 278,332

11. Nicholas Castellanos, Tigers: 256,889

12. Eddie Rosario, Twins: 248,451

13. Aaron Hicks, Yankees: 239,594

14. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox: 237,937

15. Ben Gamel, Mariners: 151,097

Designated hitter

1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 1,119,263

2. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 478,872

3. Evan Gattis, Astros: 363,362

4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels: 350,579

5. Edwin Encarnacion, Indians: 260,915