Baserunning mistake costs Yankees in loss to Orioles

BALTIMORE — This was one Dark Knight for the Yankees.

And a trip that got off to such a promising start in Cleveland suddenly seems in danger of heading in the other direction fast.

Former Met Matt Harvey, whose best days appeared long behind him, reached into his past and threw six dominant innings at the Yankees on Monday night, helping to send them to a 4-2 loss to the Orioles in front of 6,367 at Camden Yards.

The Yankees (9-13), back in sole possession of last place in the AL East, were outhit by the Orioles 8-4.

Harvey, who came in 1-1 with a 5.12 ERA in four starts — with 16 strikeouts and three walks in 19 1/3 innings — allowed one run, three hits (two coming in the sixth) and three walks in six innings in which he outpitched Deivi Garcia. Harvey, brought in as a non-roster invitee to Orioles camp Feb. 14, struck out five.

Garcia, 21, the Yankees' top pitching prospect, battled command issues over four innings in his 2021 debut. He allowed two runs, three hits — including the first of Cedric Mullins' two homers — and three walks.

The wildest inning involved neither starter.

The Yankees, trailing 4-1, rallied in the eighth against lefthander Tanner Scott, who threw six straight balls to start the inning in walking Clint Frazier and DJ LeMahieu back-to-back. Giancarlo Stanton skied out to left but Scott walked Aaron Judge to load the bases for Rougned Odor, who has had several big hits since joining the Yankees on April 11. Odor fell behind 1-and-2 before striking out on a slider out of the zone.

Righty Cesar Valdez came on to face Gio Urshela, who laced a single to left. Frazier scored and it appeared as if LeMahieu would score easily to cut the deficit to 4-3. But Judge, trying to advance, was thrown out at third — and the out called there, in the judgment of plate umpire Will Little, occurred before LeMahieu touched the plate, thus wiping out the run.

Aaron Boone came out of the dugout to argue and was quickly ejected by first base umpire Greg Gibson.

Boone said he was thrown out because too much time had lapsed before he decided to challenge. When he came out of the dugout, that's when he got thrown out after being told not to come out to challenge the call.

It took Garcia two pitches to put his club in a hole. Baltimore leadoff man Mullins took a strike, then rocked a 93-mph fastball out of the stadium and onto Eutaw Street in right-center. Mullins also homered in the seventh off Justin Wilson to make it 4-1.

Freddy Galvis doubled home a run in the second to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead.

Harvey retired 11 straight before Clint Frazier snapped that streak with a leadoff walk to start the sixth. Among the dominant innings was a 1-2-3, 12-pitch fourth and a 1-2-3, nine-pitch fifth in which he recorded his fifth strikeout.

Lefty Lucas Luetge took over for Garcia in the fifth and allowed a leadoff double by Mullins but escaped further damage.

The Yankees broke through in the sixth as Harvey attempted to navigate the Yankees’ order a third time. With two outs, Stanton and Judge each doubled into the leftfield corner to make it 2-1.

But Darren O’Day, who spent seven seasons with the Orioles, could not provide a shutdown inning, pitching in a Yankees uniform at Camden Yards for the first time. He hit Austin Hays with a pitch on the left hand and, with the hit- and-run on, Pedro Severino bled a single through the hole at second for a single that put runners at the corners. O’Day struck out Ryan Mountcastle but balked with Rio Ruiz at the plate to make it 3-1.