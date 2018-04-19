An element of the Yankees that is supposed to be an unquestioned strength this season finally was Thursday night.

Getting just enough offense, including Aaron Judge’s fifth homer, the bullpen mostly locked down the Blue Jays in 4 2⁄3 innings of a 4-3 victory at the Stadium.

Chad Green, Dellin Betances, David Robertson and Aroldis Chapman followed CC Sabathia and combined to allow one run and striking out eight.

“One of the strengths of our club, obviously, is that pen and those guys’ ability to close out games,” manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s four dynamic guys that came in there and did their job. Even though Robby had the little hiccup there, [his] ability to self-correct and still wiggle out of it . . . excited to see it roll out like that.”

Though the Yankees (9-8) committed their AL-worst 18th error and Gary Sanchez was charged with two passed balls, it was nonetheless a nice bounceback against surprising Toronto 912-6) after Tuesday’s blowout loss to the lowly Marlins.

Sabathia, coming off the disabled list to make his first start since April 6, allowed two runs (none earned) and four hits in 4 1⁄3 innings.

He departed with one on and one out in the fifth, giving way to Green (3-0), who struck out two in 1 2⁄3 innings. Betances struck out one in a perfect seventh and Robertson, though he walked two and allowed two hits, escaped a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the eighth by allowing only one run that kept the Yankees in front.

“Big sigh of relief is what it was,” Robertson said. “I didn’t have my best stuff.”

Aroldis Chapman, who did, struck out the side in the ninth for his third save.

“We went in there and did our job,” said Chapman, who has struck out 17 in eight innings. “The bullpen hasn’t been what we expect of ourselves but the good thing is it’s early.”

Judge became the fastest player to 61 career homers (199 games) with a solo shot off former teammate Tyler Clippard in the seventh to make it 4-2, setting up Robertson’s cliffhanger of an eighth.

He allowed a leadoff single to Teoscar Hernandez and walked Justin Smoak, who torched the pitcher for a grand slam April 1 that led to a 7-4 loss. He walked Yangervis Solarte on four pitches to load the bases for Kevin Pillar.

Robertson then went into his Houdini act, honed in his first stint with the Yankees from 2008-2014.

The righthander struck out Pillar swinging at a curveball. Former Yankee and Met Curtis Granderson pinch hit for Aledmys Diaz and flared an RBI single to left to make it 4-3. Robertson, however, struck out Randal Grichuk swinging at a curveball in the dirt and got Luke Maile on a fly to left.

“Whenever it’s a tough situation like that,” Judge said, “I want D-Rob on the mound.”

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Second baseman Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes, getting the start at third, drove in runs in the second to make it 2-0. Sanchez’s first passed ball, which came on a cross-up as he put down the sign for a slider but got a Sabathia cutter instead — led to a Toronto run in the third to make it 2-1. Torreyes’ error contributed to the Blue Jays tying it in the fourth.

Gregorius’ two-out, RBI single in the fifth gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead. Judge beat out a potential double-play ball to keep the inning alive. The story this night, however, was a relief corps that had been inconsistent.

“I like our chances against anybody,” Betances said of the relievers. “One to seven, we have great stuff in the bullpen.”