Aaron Judge in CF as Yankees play Toronto

TORONTO – Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman meant it.

With starting centerfielder Aaron Hicks going to the disabled list Friday, joining centerfielder Jacoby Ellsbury who is already there, the Yankees found themselves short at the position and both the general manager and manager said the 6-7, 282-pound Judge was a “possibility” to play there.

And when Saturday afternoon’s lineup came out late Saturday morning, there Judge was, batting second and starting in center as Brett Gardner received an expected day off.

“It’ll be an easy adjustment,” Judge said Friday night, asked about the possibility. “If they call me and send me to center, I’ll be ready to go.”

It is not completely uncharted territory for Judge, who played left and center at Fresno State. He’s also started eight games there in the minors, most recently three times in 2016.

“It’s a good option for them because he’s athletic and a decent runner,” one opposing team minor league scout who has covered the Yankees’ system for much of the last decade said via text Saturday morning. “He should be fine with everything in front of him contact wise. They can make up for any range issues with the positioning and we know he can catch everything he gets to. He’ll be fine.”

Hicks suffered a strained intercostal muscle during Thursday’s 6-1 season-opening victory over the Blue Jays. Gardner shifted to center Friday but the Yankees didn’t want him playing four straight days on the Rogers Centre turf, the reason Judge became next in line in center.