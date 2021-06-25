BOSTON — Aaron Judge got his sixth start of the season in centerfield Friday night, so the uniqueness of that sight has almost completely disappeared.

Still, Friday night felt slightly different because the start in center came at Fenway Park, a ballpark known for various quirks at each of the three outfield positions.

"He’s a really good outfielder," first base coach Reggie Willits said with a smile when asked what made him comfortable with the 6-7, 282-pound Judge in centerfield at Fenway. "Honestly, I’m not worried about it at all."

Willits, who coaches the outfielders, worked extensively with the Yankees’ outfield trio before Friday night — Miguel Andujar in left, Judge in center and Clint Frazier in right.

"In this ballpark, the backup responsibilities are huge," said Willits, an Angels outfielder from 2006-11. "I feel like where you get into trouble here the most is kind of that high fly ball toward the Monster [in left] and you kind of give up on it, thinking it’s going to hit [near the top], you come off too soon, and then it hits at the bottom of the wall or on the dirt right in front of the wall."

Which can cause some odd bounces and long chases for the outfielder, or outfielders, not in position or backing up properly.

That said, Willits doesn’t want any of his outfielders overthinking things, either.

"They’re all three really great athletes," he said. "And that’s what you want to take over, their athleticism out there . . . their communication has been good so far when they’re in there as a unit and I expect nothing but that tonight."

Urshela returns

Gio Urshela, who left Tuesday’s game after getting hit by a pitch on his left shin and sat out Wednesday and Thursday as a result, was back in the lineup Friday night, starting at third and hitting seventh.

"He came out here [and] hit early, took ground balls, moved around," Aaron Boone said. "Everyone [trainers, staff, etc.] signed off on it, so he’s in there."

Pedroia honored

Dustin Pedroia, who hit .294 with a .778 OPS in 155 career games against the Yankees, was honored before Friday night’s game with an on-field ceremony. Pedroia, who hadn’t played in a big-league game since 2019 — the end of his career was slowed because of various knee issues — announced his intent to retire in February. The second baseman won three World Series titles during his time with the Red Sox (2006-19). Former teammate Jacoby Ellsbury, aso a former Yankee, was among those returning for the ceremony and received a big ovation.