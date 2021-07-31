Derek Jeter is an Aaron Judge fan

MIAMI — Aaron Judge and Derek Jeter didn’t cross paths as active players.

Jeter retired after the 2014 season and Judge, drafted in 2013, made his big-league debut in 2016.

Judge, nonetheless, has drawn comparisons to Jeter, not so much as a player but as someone who preaches a team-first perspective at all times in public, rarely if ever misspeaks when talking to the media and generally carries himself in a way that reflects well upon the franchise.

Jeter, from afar, has been a fan for years.

"From everything I've seen and everything I've heard, he handles himself as well as anyone," the Marlins' CEO said to a small group of New York reporters before Friday’s game. "He says all the right things, he means it. He comes up through the organization, he understands how important it is to win. So I think it's kind of tough for anyone not to be a fan of his. I wish him well. I wish him the best when I see him. But yeah, he's probably handled himself as well as you can."

Judge was among the parade of Yankees players and staff who made a point of coming over to chat briefly with Jeter during batting practice before Friday’s game.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

No drama for Gallo

While it made for some fun speculation on the radio and online, all Joey Gallo had to do was ask when it came to keeping the No. 13 he’s worn since breaking into the big leagues with the Rangers in 2015. Though Alex Rodriguez is the last Yankee to wear No. 13, one team insider said there was "never a chance" that the franchise ever planned to hold it with the thought of one day retiring it in his honor. When a player came along who wanted to wear No. 13, as Gallo did, all he had to do was request it.

Managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner essentially rescued A-Rod from the pariah status he earned after suing almost everyone under the sun — including Yankees team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad — during his protracted PED fight with MLB in 2013, which eventually led to him being suspended for the entire 2014 season. And though Rodriguez’s rehabilitation tour has somewhat remarkably taken him to near ambassador status when it comes to MLB, bestowing the honor of jersey retirement generally has been viewed as a bridge too far by the Yankees and would not have gone over well with the vast majority of their organization.

Heaney in the house

Aaron Boone said lefthander Andrew Heaney, whom general manager Brian Cashman acquired just before Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline, is slated to make his Yankees debut Monday night at the Stadium when the Yankees start a three-game series against the Orioles. Heaney, 30, was 6-7 with a 5.27 ERA in 18 starts with the Angels.

Latest on Urshela, LeMahieu

Gio Urshela, battling a hamstring issue of late, did not start but went through some light pregame work and said he would be available, as he was Friday, to pinch hit if needed. DJ LeMahieu, dealing with a triceps problem, did not start a second straight game. He underwent an MRI Saturday, the results of which, Boone said, had not yet come back.

Extra bases

The Yankees transferred righthanded pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt’s rehab assignment from the FCL Yankees to Low-A Tampa . . . Marlins manager Don Mattingly, who managed Friday’s game, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon and won’t manage the rest of the series. His bench coach, James Rowson, a former Yankees minor-league hitting coordinator, filled in for Mattingly — whom the Marlins said is vaccinated — on Saturday and will continue to do so.