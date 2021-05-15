BALTIMORE — Remember all of that angst in spring training — not to mention earlier this season — about Aaron Judge’s lack of power?

Neither does anyone else.

The rightfielder, who homered twice here Friday night, cracked his third homer in two games as the Yankees routed the Orioles, 8-2, in front of 10,767 at Camden Yards on Saturday night.

The outburst gave Judge, who hit just one home run in spring training and struggled in that department as the regular season got underway, a team-leading 11 homers about one-quarter of the way through the season.

His blast, as well as two-run singles by the previously struggling Luke Voit and Gary Sanchez, backed an outstanding performance by Domingo German. The righthander improved to 2-2 with a 3.62 ERA after allowing one run and four hits in six innings. German walked two and struck out six.

The Yankees (22-17), who have won 16 of their last 22 games, improved to 4-1 on this three-city, 10-game trip. After finishing this series against the Orioles (16-23) on Sunday afternoon, they will start a four-game series against the Rangers on Monday night in Arlington, Texas.

The Yankees, who outhit the Orioles 13-6, made it a laugher early against Baltimore righthander Jorge Lopez, who came in 1-3 with a 5.63 ERA and lasted only two innings.

DJ LeMahieu started the first by walking on six pitches and Voit, 0-for-10 since being activated Tuesday, lined a single to left. Judge got ahead 2-and-0 before walking on five pitches.

Urshela, whose pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh Friday turned a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead, struck out looking at a 98-mph fastball. But with Sanchez at the plate, a passed ball charged to catcher Chance Sisco allowed LeMahieu to score. Sanchez, who was in a 5-for-35 slide, then sent a 3-and-1 fastball back up the middle for a two-run single that made it 3-0.

German struck out one in a perfect 11-pitch bottom half and Judge went to work in the second.

LeMahieu led off with a single and, after Voit struck out looking, Judge laid into an 0-and-2 fastball and drove it to left-center for a two-run homer and a 5-0 lead. The blast gave Judge his 10th hit in his last 16 at-bats. It also made it 21 out of 36 games this season in which Judge reached base multiple times.

Lopez, gone after two innings, allowed five runs (four earned), six hits and three walks.

The Orioles mounted their first threat against German in the third but were turned away. Rio Ruiz led off with a single, Sisco doubled with one out and Cedric Mullins walked to load the bases. German, however, got Austin Hays to ground into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play, with Voit at first doing a nice job on the stretch on LeMahieu’s throw.

The Yankees blew it open in the sixth. They loaded the bases with one out on hits by Brett Gardner, Miguel Andujar and Tyler Wade, who had three hits. Tyler Wells replaced Keegan Atkin and immediately balked in a run. Voit followed by stinging a two-run single to left to make it 8-0.

The Orioles got one back in the sixth. Sisco led off with a walk and Mullins singled. Back-to-back groundouts brought in Sisco to make it 8-1, but that was it. With his 80th and final pitch of the night, German got DJ Stewart looking at a curveball to end the inning.