The Yankees are not where anyone expected them to be, battling for a spot on the back end of the playoffs as the shortened regular season heads into the home stretch. But they also weren’t expected to be doing it with a depleted roster, beaten down by key injuries.

But Friday afternoon, as the Yankees prepared for a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, they were clinging to the eighth and final spot, just 1.5 games in front of the Orioles. And on the field working out were Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, hopeful of returning in time for the playoff push.

With just 17 games remaining before the doubleheader began, the Yankees don’t have much time to get them back and little time for them to work their way into form. But help is needed and by next weekend it could arrive.

“Yeah, I would say they’re pretty healthy,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday afternoon. “But there’s also a building up, the progressions of running bases, the agility stuff, that endurance, making sure when they’re entering a game we feel it’s safe. You’ve got to go through some protocols and some buildups to get back to a point you’re in a Major League game and the rigors that goes with that. I would say they’re very close. They’re both feeling well. They’re both doing well. So hopefully we’re in the final days before they get some at-bats and are playing and back with us."

Of the 43 games the Yankees had played before Friday, Stanton had played just 14 and Judge was on the field for 18. The high expectations for the season wilted with their injuries as Stanton was hurt in spring training and then suffered a strained left hamstring that has sidelined him since Aug. 8. Judge went down three days later with a strained calf muscle and after returning for one game on Aug. 26, he was back on the injured list again with calf tightness.

But with both of the Yankees sluggers feeling healthy, Boone said they could head to Scranton to get at-bats this week and — hopefully — be back with the team next weekend.

“Yeah, they’re kind of finishing up their final kind of progressions,” Boone said. “Giancarlo is running the bases today, also hitting out there. If everything goes well this weekend you could see them getting some at-bats in Scranton and then with us shortly after that.”

Boone said that he was confident there was enough time left in the season to get them going. The return of those two would finally make the Yankees whole again with the exception of pitcher James Paxton, who had a setback this week in his rehab.

“He’s just dealing with some soreness, so we’re kind of going day by day with him right now,” Boone said. “He played catch Wednesday and came out of it a little bit sore.”

Boone said he was not ruling out a return this season for Paxton, but that if he makes it back it could be in a bullpen role.

“It’ll be challenging, but we’ll see how day by day goes,” Boone said. “i still think there’s a chance on some level he could. But we’ll just have to see how the next couple days unfold.

“We may have no other option [than using him in relief]. If we run out of time, he gets to the point where, it’s obviously going to be difficult at this point, having not gone on the mound, to build him up to a starter’s level. So we’ll see where the next couple of days go, see if he’s able to build up to any kind of an option for us, and that may obviously be in a smaller role than as a starter.”