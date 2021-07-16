The Yankees officially placed three more players, including Aaron Judge, on the COVID-19 injured list, putting the total number at six players who are expected to miss 10 days or more, according to Aaron Boone.

Kyle Higashioka and Gio Urshela also wereplaced on the COVID list, joining Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta. The Yankees signed catcher Rob Brantly and infielder Hoy Park to major-league contracts, and called up outfielder Greg Allen and first baseman Chris Gittens from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre.

Boone said that all six players tested positive for COVID-19 and some were displaying symptoms, though none severe. He added that not all the players were vaccinated. He said he didn't foresee any of the six being able to return before at least the 10-day mark.

"It's pretty rare that you would get a couple negative tests in the early days of that," Boone said. "I'm expecting in most cases for it to be the 10 days or 10 days plus."

This is especially bad timing for the Yankees, who are playing the first-place Red Sox this weekend, followed by the second-place Rays. They currently are fourth in the American League East and three games over .500.