The key to solving the Yankees' offensive malaise has rested in the hands of one man these past few days — Aaron Judge.

Judge followed up his five-RBI Friday with a three-RBI Saturday, leading the Yankees to a 6-4 win over the Tigers at Yankee Stadium.

Jameson Taillon had his best performance of the season — allowing one run, three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in five innings — to pick up his first win as a Yankee and first victory in exactly two years after his second Tommy John surgery.

Taillon and four relievers struck out 13, giving Yankees pitchers 31 strikeouts in two games.

After Judge doubled home the go-ahead run in the fifth, two-run singles by Judge and Gleyber Torres in the sixth gave the Yankees a 6-1 lead. They won for the seventh time in the last 10 games to move to 13-14.

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the third when DJ LeMahieu walked, Judge legged out an infield single and Torres singled through the hole in the right side with two outs. Mike Ford walked to load the bases but Aaron Hicks struck out swinging.

Taillon didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, but it was a big one: His cutter caught too much of the plate and Jeimer Candelario hit it off the facade of the second deck in rightfield for a tying solo homer.

Taillon pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, striking out Miguel Cabrera for the third out.

LeMahieu led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, stole second, took third on the play on catcher Grayson Greiner's throwing error and scored on Judge’s hard-hit double. He got to third with one out but was stranded.

In the sixth, the Yankees loaded the bases with none out on a hit batsman and two walks, but Brett Gardner popped up and LeMahieu struck out. Judge picked them up, lining a two-run single to right off Jose Cisnero. Rougned Odor walked to load the bases and Torres tacked on another two-run single for a 6-1 lead.

Justin Wilson walked the first two Tigers to face him in the seventh, picked up two outs, then allowed a two-run bloop single by Jonathan Schoop as the Tigers moved within 6-3. Candelario singled to put runners on first and second, but Chad Green struck out Akil Badoo on three pitches to end the inning.

Niko Goodrum's leadoff homer in the eighth made it 6-4, but Green and Aroldis Chapman retired the next six Tigers in order. Chapman struck out two in picking up his fifth save, giving him 22 strikeouts in nine innings this season.