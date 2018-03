Aaron Judge in ESPN 'This is SportsCenter' commercials

Aaron Judge on set for his series of ESPN "This is SportsCenter" commercials in Bristol, Connecticut, on Jan. 29, 2018.

Aaron Judge on set for his series of ESPN "This is SportsCenter" commercials in Bristol, Connecticut, on Jan. 29, 2018.

Aaron Judge on set for his series of ESPN "This is SportsCenter" commercials in Bristol, Connecticut, on Jan. 29, 2018.

Aaron Judge on set for his series of ESPN "This is SportsCenter" commercials in Bristol, Connecticut, on Jan. 29, 2018.

Aaron Judge on set for his series of ESPN "This is SportsCenter" commercials in Bristol, Connecticut, on Jan. 29, 2018.

Aaron Judge on set for his series of ESPN "This is SportsCenter" commercials in Bristol, Connecticut, on Jan. 29, 2018.

Aaron Judge on set for his series of ESPN "This is SportsCenter" commercials in Bristol, Connecticut, on Jan. 29, 2018.

Aaron Judge on set for his series of ESPN "This is SportsCenter" commercials in Bristol, Connecticut, on Jan. 29, 2018.

Aaron Judge on set for his series of ESPN "This is SportsCenter" commercials in Bristol, Connecticut, on Jan. 29, 2018.

Aaron Judge on set for his series of ESPN "This is SportsCenter" commercials in Bristol, Connecticut, on Jan. 29, 2018.

Aaron Judge on set for his series of ESPN "This is SportsCenter" commercials in Bristol, Connecticut, on Jan. 29, 2018.