TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Evening
SEARCH
84° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees place Aaron Judge on injured list with right calf strain

Aaron Judge of the Yankees scores on a

Aaron Judge of the Yankees scores on a home run by Mike Ford in the third inning during Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Aug. 8 in St Petersburg, Fla. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

By The Associated Press
Print

Oft-injured Yankees star Aaron Judge was placed on the injured list with a right calf strain before Friday night’s game against Boston and manager Aaron Boone is optimistic the outfielder will not miss significant time.

The move was retroactive to Wednesday and Boone described the strain as mild after an MRI revealed the injury. To replace Judge on the active roster, Thairo Estrada was recalled from the Yankees’ alternate site in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Judge began Friday leading the majors with nine homers and tied with Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon for the major league lead with 20 RBIs.

Judge was pulled for a pinch hitter during Tuesday night’s win over Atlanta and didn't play Wednesday. The Yankees were off Thursday.

The 28-year-old All-Star missed time during July’s training camp because of a stiff neck.

The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year hit 27 homers in each of the last two seasons, both of them interrupted by injuries. His right wrist was broken when he was hit by a pitch in 2018 and he went on the injured list for two months last year with a left oblique strain.

Judge was diagnosed with a broken rib in March. Boone said last weekend’s series on the artificial turf in Tampa Bay took its toll on the 6-foot-7 outfielder.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

New York Yankees' Erik Kratz taking batting practice What's life like at the Yankees' and Mets' alternate sites?
The Nets' Jarrett Allen, left, disrupts a shot Nets believe they might have more surprises in store for playoffs
Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers defends the net Henrik Lundqvist a finalist for NHL humanitarian award
Le'Veon Bell of the Jets runs drills at Jets' first official practice different in COVID-19 world
Head coach Joe Judge at Giants training camp Giants' Burton Burns: It's like deja vu about Judge
Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates his goal Eberle steps up for Islanders in playoffs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search