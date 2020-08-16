Yankees' Aaron Judge: 'I don't need 10 days' on IL

The Yankees’ three best everyday hitters are all on the injured list at the same time.

If you listen to Aaron Judge, it didn’t have to be this way.

LeMahieu sprained his left thumb in Saturday night’s game and was put on the 10-day IL on Sunday and now shares the list with Judge, who went on it Thursday with a mild right calf injury, and Giancarlo Stanton, who went on it last weekend with a left hamstring strain.

Judge said that he lobbied hard not to be put on the IL because he believed his malady required only a few days off and he didn’t want to be out of the lineup for 10. He is eligible to return on Saturday.

“I was begging for just a couple days, not really 10 days and I don't need 10 days to be feeling good,” Judge said. “I already feel 100% now. So it's tough, tough especially now with (Stanton) out and DJ out. It makes it tough but it's all precautionary stuff and we'll be back there on Saturday.”

Judge was put on it last Thursday with a mild calf injury. Stanton went on last weekend with a hamstring injury. Judge has a team-high 1.101 OPS with an AL-leading nine home runs. Stanton’s OPS is 1.038 and LeMaihieu’s .990.

The Yankees’ impressive depth should, in some measure, be able to absorb these body blows coming all at once. Remember that tis is the team that had 29 players make 36 trips to the injured list last season and still won 103 games.

Mike Tauchman has gotten most of the playing time ceded by Judge. He went into play last night batting .342 and was third in the bating order.

Judge played the outfield in a doubleheader against the Rays on the hard AstroTurf at Tropicana Field and began to feel tightness in his calf. He played Sunday and Tuesday before the Yanks decided against letting him play through it.

“We had a lot of conversations, a lot of back and forth about it,” manager Aaron Boone said. “It's hard because I know who he is, I know the competitor he is and, and obviously the greatness that he brings to the table. But I think when you're dealing with the soft tissue? For me it was a little bit of an easy decision just based on not wanting this to become a big issue. . . . I thought that was the smart way to go.”

Judge has rested the past few days and was to do some running drills on Sunday before the game against the Red Sox. He will begin hitting activities on Monday, he said.

Judge was hampered in spring training by a broken rib and a collapsed lung. He healed in the time before summer camp and, Boone has said, having that behind him liberated him from health concerns and set him on course for a great season. His 20 RBI were second in the AL entering Sunday and his 16 runs tied him for fourth in the league.

“This is the best I've felt in a while so that's why I'm pretty frustrated (at) being put on the DL for something that's just a couple day thing,” Judge said. “I think they're just kind of looking out for me so it doesn't get worse because, you know, (calf injuries) may start mild, but if you push them they may turn into a Grade 1 or Grade 2 (strain).”

“I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated with the organization,” Judge said. “This shows how much the organization cares for me and looks out for my wellbeing. . . . I’m just frustrated with myself not being out there,”

Judge believes the root of this calf injury was trying to play the field while wearing spikes. He said that he has been counseled by other players to play the field in turf sneakers – or what he called “tennis shoes” – and then switch to spikes before coming to the plate.