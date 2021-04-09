ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Aaron Judge isn’t IL-bound.

But Aaron Boone isn’t yet ready to declare the star rightfielder a healthy player, either.

Judge, held out of Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Orioles at the Stadium with what Boone called "general soreness" in the outfielder’s left side, was not in the lineup for Friday afternoon’s game against the Rays at Tropicana Field, with outfielder’s prognosis still a bit of a mystery.

"Not something we want to aggravate," Boone said.

But aggravate what exactly?

Judge, who did take BP with his teammates outside before the game in addition to hitting in the cage earlier in the day, missed 54 games during the 2019 season with a left oblique strain. On Wednesday, Boone said he didn’t believe the current soreness was related.

Some of Judge’s BP before this one at Tropicana Field pic.twitter.com/7CsWGf8OP3 — Erik Boland (@eboland11) April 9, 2021

Friday brought no more clarity, other than Boone saying no tests had been ordered and that Judge was undergoing treatment. "I’m not sure," Boone said, asked directly if it was Judge’s oblique. "I don’t feel good about calling it one thing or the other. I think he’s just dealing with some soreness a couple of days ago that kind of lingered on him a little bit. Some of that’s subsiding now. We haven’t defined it as a specific what it is."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Would Boone consider the 28-year-old Judge, whom he didn’t rule out as a pinch hit option Friday, "injured?"

"That’s a good question. I don’t know how to answer that," Boone said. "If I answer yes or no, it’s going to be conflated a lot of different ways. I don’t have him in the lineup today. I feel like he could probably play today, so I don’t know. [There will be] more evaluation in 24 hours. It’s a good question but I’m not sure how to answer it."

Regardless, until Judge is back on the field, the narrative about his inability to consistently stay on the field will persist, a running narrative since 2018, the year after his AL Rookie of the Year season of 2017 when he appeared in 155 games.

Judge missed 45 games in 2018 after being hit by a pitch and suffering a chip fracture in his right wrist. After being limited to 102 games in 2019, Judge spent time on the IL last season with a right calf strain that helped limit him to 28 games in the COVID-19-shortened 60-game schedule.

Judge’s health heading into 2020 already was a question after he sat out all of the first spring training dealing with the right rib fracture and partially collapsed lung suffered in September the season before diving for a ball in the outfield. Judge was healthy when spring training resumed in July 2020.

"We’ll see where we’re at in 24 hours," Boone said. "It’s simply wanting to play the long game and not force [him] back in. Just to be safe at this point right now."

Urshela sidelined

The Yankees placed third baseman Gio Urshela on the COVD injured list on Friday because of side effects from receiving his vaccination. Mike Ford was recalled from the team's alternate site.