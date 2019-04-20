TODAY'S PAPER
Aaron Judge leaves Yankees' game vs. Royals with apparent injury

Judge limped off the field after hitting a single to rightfield in the sixth inning.

Aaron Judge of the Yankees is checked by the trainer and taken out of the game after sustaining an injury on a sixth-inning single against the Royals on Saturday. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The hits keep on coming for the Yankees, as outfielder Aaron Judge left Saturday's game against the Royals with an apparent injury.

Judge limped off the field after hitting a single to rightfield with one out in the sixth inning. He appeared to grab his left side after his swing.

Judge had homered in the first inning for the Yankees, who led the Royals 6-1 at the time of the apparent injury. They tacked on two more runs after Judge left to make it 8-1.

It's the latest injury for the seemingly snake-bitten Yankees, who at one point this season had 12 people on the injured list.

