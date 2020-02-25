TODAY'S PAPER
Aaron Judge progressing, could play in Yankees spring training game next week

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge makes a play in

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge makes a play in a fly ball during drills at spring training in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 19. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
DUNEDIN, Fla.— Aaron Judge won’t make his spring training game debut for at least another week but there has been slow and steady progress with the rightfielder’s bulky right shoulder.

Judge, who stopped hitting more than two weeks ago because of soreness in the shoulder, upped his throwing program out to 120 feet Monday and he was slated to repeat the same Tuesday, as well as doing tee-and-toss in the indoor cages.

Before the Yankees' 4-1 victory over the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark, manager Aaron Boone said it’s “likely” Judge will take full batting practice outside with the rest of his teammates by the end of the week, which would be the biggest sign of progress yet.

“He’ll tee and toss again today and then I think similar throwing,” Boone said. “He’s doing well. He came out yesterday really well, too. As for when, I would say no playing for sure this week. I would say after the off day [Monday], I’ll probably have a good lay of the land about when we’re going to get him into a game. Hopefully shortly thereafter.”

Cessa solid

Righthander Luis Cessa, who performed fairly well last season in a swingman role, continued to have a good early camp, striking out two in a scoreless third inning Tuesday. Before the game Boone wouldn’t rule out Cessa being used as a starter but said the pitcher, who is out of options and would be scooped up in about a minute if designated, “probably” would start the season in the bullpen.

Nice leather

Tyler Wade, a natural shortstop whom the Yankees have spent the last several years turning into a super-utility player, made a nice stop, after going to one knee, on a one-hop smash by Vlad Guerrero Jr. to end the fourth inning. The 25-year-old Wade, one of the fastest players on the 40-man roster who can also play third and second and the outfield, has a good chance to make the club out of camp as a reserve. 

