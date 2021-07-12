DENVER — Yes, Aaron Judge watched the Astros’ shirt-ripping party after Jose Altuve’s walk-off homer, the humiliating blow that ended the Yankees’ crushing 8-7 loss Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

The Martin Maldonado counter-trolling job back in the third inning, when the Astros’ catcher pulled at his jersey, just as Judge did in Saturday’s 1-0 Yankees’ victory? That one Judge claimed to only have learned secondhand.

"I didn’t see the Maldonado thing," Judge said Monday at the All-Star Game pre-workout availability. "Somebody talked about it. I did see after game they were ripping off [Altuve’s] jersey and everything. That’s fun. He just hit a walk-off homer to win the game. That’s big-time. You do whatever you want out there. You can celebrate, you can walk around the bases. It’s all part of the game, you know?"

Judge’s booth was alongside Gerrit Cole’s for Monday’s media availability session, but the one with Aroldis Chapman’s name was conspicuously vacant. The struggling Chapman never pitched in the Astros’ series, despite the bullpen blowing a 7-2 lead in the ninth inning, and his status as closer remains in doubt.

That certainly would have been a topic explored by the national media here at Coors Field, but unlike Chapman, Judge and Cole were present to face the music regarding the Yankees’ first-half disappointment. Judge took it on the chin Sunday after his post-homer gesture rounding third base was meant to mock Altuve, who faced allegations of wearing a buzzer back in 2019 — and supposedly told teammates not to tear off his jersey at the risk of exposing it.

That was never proved by MLB’s investigation into the Astros’ cheating scandal, but the Yankees obviously haven’t forgotten. And Judge had wrestled with how he would handle having Astros as teammates on the AL All-Star squad — the 2020 Midsummer Classic was canceled — when the players assembled in Denver.

Ultimately, Judge didn’t have to worry about it. Four Astros were selected to the All-Star team and all of them — Altuve, Carlos Correa, Ryan Pressly and Michael Brantley — passed on making the trip.

"I wouldn’t say I’m relieved," said Judge, who is starting in rightfield and batting cleanup for the AL. "It’s part of it. They’ve got their priorities. They need to heal up, get ready. They’ve got family stuff, injuries, anything like that. They’re just trying to play it smart, do what’s best for them and the team. That’s their choice."

As Judge was finishing up his diplomatic answer, a reporter quickly asked if maybe the potential boos awaiting them at Coors Field kept the Astros from coming.

"You said it, not me," Judge said, smiling. "I’m not too sure. I’m not in their shoes. I don’t know what they would go through or what they would hear. I think they made the best decision for themselves, their family, personal reasons."

But the questioning continued.

The Astros probably would have heard the loudest boos ever, right?

"Who knows?" Judge said. "I think the fans still got their opinions. Like I said, they took their personal reasons. The All-Star break, we only got three or four days, we’re playing 162 games, playing every single day so I think they made the smart decision."

Judge chose not to compete in the Home Run Derby — an event he won in 2017 at Marlins Park — explaining he already has that trophy. But showing up for the All-Star Game itself, and playing, is something that remains important to him, despite plenty of other players bowing out of Denver this year.

"I’ve got an opportunity to come here and celebrate with my family and friends, most importantly represent the Yankees and our fan base, is something that I never want to take for granted," Judge said. "It still gives me chills … It’s a special opportunity. It’s tough to describe it."

Despite Sunday’s brutal loss wrecking what could have been a huge springboard for the second half, Judge feels that the Yankees still carried significant momentum into the All-Star break. And Cole, who threw 129 pitches for Saturday’s dramatic 1-0 shutout, prefers to look at the Yankees’ first 3 1/2 months as a half-full situation despite a 46-43 record and trailing the first-place Red Sox by eight games (4 1/2 out in the wild card).

"We’ve learned how to take a punch pretty good," Cole said. "But I’ve got to believe — I’ve got no other choice."