BALTIMORE – Aaron Judge has drawn many comparisons to Derek Jeter, some more accurate than others.

But three years into Judge’s big-league career, he is identical to the former Yankee icon in this respect – Jeter was never ejected from a game in his 20 seasons in the majors and Judge would seem to be on the same track.

It was for that reason Judge found himself after the Yankees’ 8-4 victory over the Orioles on Thursday being asked about a brief discussion he had with plate umpire Ed Hickox in the seventh inning after a called third strike that appeared low.

The discussion was hardly animated – search Bryce Harper, Ian Kisler, Matt Kemp, on the internet, for example, if you want animated confrontations with plate umpires – but for Judge it stood out because it happens infrequently.

"There’s no need,” Judge said on his philosophy of arguing balls and strikes. “If you think it’s a ball and they call it a strike, to sit up there and argue and make a scene, it’s just going to make it worse on yourself. The game’s not going to stop just because you strike out on a pitch you think’s a ball. You voice your opinion and then you move on.”

The 26-year-old Judge has been given plenty to opine about.

A graphic on YES during Thursday’s broadcast backed up what the eye test has suggested the last few years – since 2017 the 6-7 Judge has been the victim of more called strikes “below the zone” (181) than anyone else. Matt Carpenter was second at 171.

Judge, hitting .269 with no homers so far and with 14 strikeouts in 26 at-bats (he does have an impressive .406 on-base percentage it should be pointed out), does not use the borderline strike calls as an excuse.

“Any time you strike out four times it’s not a great day,” said Judge, who went 0-for-5 Thursday with the four strikeouts. “It’s pretty frustrating. So I just had a couple of things to say, and a couple of questions to ask and that’s it. You can’t really argue too many times if you feel like someone misses a call and the next pitch you swing at and it’s in the dirt, you really don’t have a leg to stand on.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge looked “locked in” at the plate when the Yankees left spring training, and the rightfielder certainly was.

Judge hit the ball hard from start to finish of the exhibition season, hitting .316 with a 1.394 OPS and a team-best six homers and 15 RBI. It hasn’t been that way seven games into the season but, again, it’s only been seven games.

“I still feel locked in, I feel like I’m seeing the pitches well,” Judge said. “Fouled off a couple of pitches I should have done damage with. My first at-bat [in the first inning], I lined one right at the second baseman. That’s just baseball. That’s just how it goes. Sometimes those hits fall, sometimes they don’t. I’m feeling good up there and I just have to keep that rolling.”