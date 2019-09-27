TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees' Aaron Judge three-peats as MLB's top-selling jersey for the year

Aaron Judge reacts as he runs home on

Aaron Judge reacts as he runs home on his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Aaron Judge has three-peated as Major League Baseball’s most popular replica jersey subject, MLB and the players’ association announced on Friday.

Judge defended his jersey championship, based on sales on MLBShop.com since Opening Day, despite Bryce Harper’s free-agent move to the Phillies – he finished second – and the rise of another young New York slugger across town.

The Mets’ Pete Alonso, who entering Friday’s game trailed Judge’s all-time rookie home run record of 52 by one, ranked 14th in jersey sales.

The only other Met or Yankee in the top 20 was Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom at No. 19.

The good news about the list for MLB is that for the first time, the top nine players are under 30, boding well for the sport’s near future of stars.

The list:

1.    Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

2.    Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

3.    Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

4.    Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs

5.    Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

6.    Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

7.    Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

8.    Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

9.    Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

10. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs

11. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

12. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

13. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

14. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

15. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

16. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

17. Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

18. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

19. Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets

20. George Springer, Houston Astros

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Daniel Jones, who made his NFL debut against Jones eager to make his home debut
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans beats Jenkins looks to bounce back
Kevin Durant at Nets media day on Sept. Durant and Irving excited to be a part of the Nets
Chris Weidman talks to reporters during UFC 230 UFC Boston fight card: Weidman vs. Reyes
Knicks forward Lance Thomas reacts after he sinks Nets sign ex-Knick Lance Thomas to camp roster
Zack Wheeler #45 of the Mets pitches during Wheeler shows his stuff in Mets' loss to Marlins
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search