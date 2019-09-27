Aaron Judge has three-peated as Major League Baseball’s most popular replica jersey subject, MLB and the players’ association announced on Friday.

Judge defended his jersey championship, based on sales on MLBShop.com since Opening Day, despite Bryce Harper’s free-agent move to the Phillies – he finished second – and the rise of another young New York slugger across town.

The Mets’ Pete Alonso, who entering Friday’s game trailed Judge’s all-time rookie home run record of 52 by one, ranked 14th in jersey sales.

The only other Met or Yankee in the top 20 was Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom at No. 19.

The good news about the list for MLB is that for the first time, the top nine players are under 30, boding well for the sport’s near future of stars.

The list:

1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

2. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

3. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs

5. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

6. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

7. Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

8. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

9. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

10. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs

11. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

12. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

13. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

14. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

15. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

16. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

17. Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

18. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

19. Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets

20. George Springer, Houston Astros