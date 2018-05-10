Aaron Judge's custom cleats for Mother's Day

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will lace up a special pair of spikes when he takes the field Sunday. The slugger will be wearing a special edition of the adidas Afterburner cleats designed for Mother's Day. Judge's shoes are customized with a "Mom" banner wrapped around a strawberry dipped in chocolate on the emblem, a regular gift from Judge to his mother, according to release. Judge's cleats also feature custom laces with "THANKS MOM" for the time his mother ran on the field and tied his cleats during a tee-ball game, according to the release.

Aaron Judge's custom adidas Mother's Day cleats and the special edition, customizable version of the adizero Afterburner cleats.

