Aaron Judge, who hit the game-winning home run for the Yankees on Saturday night, was not in the lineup for Sunday night’s series finale against the Mets.

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge is not injured and it was his decision to give his rightfielder two days off with Monday being an off day.

“He fought me a little on it,” Boone said, adding that Judge would be available off the bench on Sunday.

Judge injured his left thumb sliding on Friday, but the Yankees said x-rays taken on Saturday were negative.

The lineup:

Brett Gardner LF

Giancarlo Stanton RF

Greg Bird 1B

Gary Sanchez C

Didi Gregorius SS

Aaron Hicks CF

Miguel Andujar 3B

Luis Severino P

Gleyber Torres 2B