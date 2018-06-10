TODAY'S PAPER
Aaron Judge not in Yankees’ lineup for Subway Series finale

Manager Aaron Boone says Judge not injured, just getting day off.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge follows through on a

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge follows through on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Aaron Judge, who hit the game-winning home run for the Yankees on Saturday night, was not in the lineup for Sunday night’s series finale against the Mets.

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge is not injured and it was his decision to give his rightfielder two days off with Monday being an off day.

“He fought me a little on it,” Boone said, adding that Judge would be available off the bench on Sunday.

Judge injured his left thumb sliding on Friday, but the Yankees said x-rays taken on Saturday were negative.

The lineup:

Brett Gardner LF

Giancarlo Stanton RF

Greg Bird 1B

Gary Sanchez C

Didi Gregorius SS

Aaron Hicks CF

Miguel Andujar 3B

Luis Severino P

Gleyber Torres 2B

