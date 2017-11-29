TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 35° Good Afternoon
Clear 35° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Aaron Judge gets 10 votes for New York City mayor

Kristaps Porzingis, Joe Girardi, Derek Jeter and Eli Manning also received write-in votes.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year Award and runner-up in Most Valuable Player voting, Aaron Judge also received ballots in another election: for New York City mayor.

The Yankees rightfielder was listed on 10 ballots as a write-in candidate for mayor, according to final totals released late Tuesday by the New York City Board of Elections.

Judge received three votes in New York County (Manhattan and the Marble Hill section of the Bronx), four in Brooklyn, two in Queens and one in Staten Island.

He was far behind Bill de Blasio, who won re-election with 713,634 votes on the Democratic line and 46,478 on the Working Families line.

Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi and former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, now CEO of the Miami Marlins, got two write-in votes apiece.

Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks received nine write-in votes. There was an additional vote for each of two misspelled variations of his name: Kristaps Porzinais and Kristops Porzingis.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who was benched this week, got one vote.

Associated
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks grabs his ankle Porzingis sprains ankle in Knicks’ rout of Heat
Caris LeVert of the Nets takes a shot Carroll helps Nets get must-win over Mavericks
Enes Kanter of the Knicks drives against Bam Barker: Never a dull moment with Kanter around
Nets center Jarrett Allen dunks against the Warriors Nets’ Allen impresses Mavs coach Carlisle
New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) Davis: Talks with coalition go on in positive manner
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr passes under pressure from Raiders show respect for Eli as they prepare for Giants