Aaron Judge returns to Yankees' starting lineup

Aaron Judge cleared his final hurdle.

The Yankees rightfielder, out since July 27 with a chip fracture in his right wrist, is in the starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Red Sox at the Stadium.

Judge will bat second and play right.

Earlier in the day, before the rain storm started that pushed Tuesday’s start time to 7 pm from 1 pm, Judge participated in a simulated game. The session was watched by most of the Yankees’ team hierarchy, including GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.

Judge served as a defensive replacement in Friday’s victory over the Blue Jays but was not yet deemed ready to swing a bat in a game. That changed Tuesday.

Judge played two innings in rightfield last Friday night but would have given way to a pinch hitter if his turn at bat had come up. He missed 48 games. Judge has a .285/.398/.548 slash line with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs in 99 games.