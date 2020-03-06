Yankees' Aaron Judge has stress fracture of his rib

TAMPA, Fla. – The Yankees and Aaron Judge at last have their answer on the mysterious shoulder and chest pain the rightfielder has been feeling for the last month.

Just how devastating it will be to the 2020 season, however, hasn't yet been determined.

Aaron Boone disclosed before Friday night’s game against the Orioles that testing showed Judge to have a “stress fracture of the first right rib.”

“You could do surgery at some point to remove the rib, so I wouldn’t say that’s off the table,” Boone said. “But you wouldn’t want to go do that right now, especially if the bone is healing.”

And to determine that, the Yankees will wait two weeks and “reassess,” Boone said, the hope being, obviously, that the bone indeed is healing and surgery won’t be required.

If surgery is deemed necessary, Boone said of how long Judge would be out, “I’m not sure on the surgery, on how long that would be. But the manager indicated the procedure would be similar to thoracic outlet syndrome surgery – which can involve the removal of the first rib. If that were the case, the 27-year-old Judge likely would be out for some time.

Judge, shut down in early February after experiencing discomfort in his right shoulder and pec area, started undergoing tests last Saturday and ended up going through 10-12 of them, Boone estimated, before a CT scan discovered the fracture on Thursday.

“My understanding is it’s a hard thing to find because you’re not going to find it in [regular] MRIs or different scans,” Boone said of why it took so long to diagnose. “He had MRIs on his shoulder, chest, bone scans, CT scans, X-rays, all these things, and it was this particular CT scan that ultimately found it. It was just, for whatever reason, an injury that’s difficult to spot in kind of the normal battery of tests that you’d have.”

Still, the news, almost as soon as it was delivered, brought another round of questions about a medical and training staff that was overhauled in the offseason after the Yankees put a record 30 players on the injured list last season.

Boone said the injury perhaps occurred last Sept. 18 in the fifth inning of a game against the Angels when Judge made a diving attempt at a ball and jammed his right shoulder. Judge finished that game but sat out the next night. He did return after missing the one game and played the rest of the regular season and every postseason game. Judge, by all accounts, had a normal offseason of work and did not feel any discomfort until early February after a week or so of full workouts, which included batting practice outdoors at the club’s minor league complex where he had reported in late January.

“Assuming it was in September when it happened, he was obviously able to finish the season and play and play through it, dealing with a shoulder, neck, kind of the uncertainty of exactly what it was,” Boone said. “And then he went into the offseason just thinking the rest would handle it and he was able to do all of his normal workouts in the winter, his throwing and hitting. And then as he got down here and really started ramping it up, especially with the hitting side of things, that’s when it was to a point where he needed to start getting some answers.”

Those finally came on Friday.

“[I feel] a little bit better at least you know, and now we have some answers and a plan of attack in place and hopefully it is a situation where it is healing and it won't be something that ends up being too long," Boone said. "But it's at least nice having some news, not necessarily the news we wanted, but at least we know where this aggravation's been coming from.”