TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 52° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 52° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Why Aaron Judge had shoulder surgery

Aaron Judge  before Game 6 of the ALCS

Aaron Judge  before Game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston. Photo Credit: AP / Eric Christian Smith

By Anthony Rieber  anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

STAMFORD, Conn. – It was a bit a surprise when the Yankees announced on Nov. 21 that Aaron Judge had undergone left shoulder surgery.

Judge, the unanimous AL Rookie of the Year and AL MVP runner-up, had a procedure that involved a loose-body removal and cartilage clean-up.

General manager Brian Cashman on Friday made it sound as if Judge played through a lot more pain than was generally known in the second half of his monster season – and said the shoulder could have contributed to Judge’s post-All-Star Game slump.

“At his end-of-the-season physical, during the workup he obviously had some complaints about the shoulder,” Cashman said. “During the season, you saw the ice pack on it. So we did an MRI and Dr. Chris Ahmad told him that it’s something that we could proactively take care of with a cleanup, or you could wait and see after a month if it resolves. If it resolves, we don’t have to do anything. If it’s still lingering a little bit, if you want to get ahead of it, we can address it.”

After a month, it didn’t clear up, and Judge decided to have the surgery. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

Did the shoulder contribute to Judge’s second-half struggles?

“It’s hard to say,” Cashman said. “It was bothering him, without question. Obviously, he had an amazing September. Clearly it’s something he felt and was dealing with, but I can’t measure how much. I’m sure it contributed.”

Overall, Judge hit .284 with a rookie record 52 home runs and 114 RBIs.

Newsday

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

The Chiefs hope former Jets All-Pro Darrelle Revis Deion: Revis brings fresh legs to Chiefs
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo of the New McAdoo has no regrets about handling Eli move
Darron Lee #58 of the New York Jets Jets’ Lee says practice ‘sharper’ this week
 Yankees GM Brian Cashman does a test run From side of building, Cashman pleas for Ohtani
Yankees GM Brian Cashman does a test run for this Cashman to recommend next Yankees manager
New York Yankees' former 3rd baseman Alex Rodriguez Cashman sought A-Rod’s input on manager search