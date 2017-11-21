TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 55° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 55° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Aaron Judge underwent shoulder surgery

Aaron Judge and manager Joe Girardi of the

Aaron Judge and manager Joe Girardi of the Yankees look on in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber  anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder on Monday and is expected to be ready for spring training, the team announced Tuesday.

Judge, the unanimous AL Rookie of the Year, had a procedure that involved a loose-body removal and cartilage clean-up, the Yankees announced. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neil ElAttrache in Los Angeles at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic.

Judge hit .284 with 52 home runs — a rookie record — and 114 RBIs in 2017. He finished second in the AL MVP voting to Houston’s Jose Altuve.

Judge had a 1.049 OPS, second to the Angels’ Mike Trout. Judge did lead the league in strikeouts, with 208, but added an AL-high 128 runs and 127 walks.

Newsday

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Enes Kanter of the Knicks controls the ball against Kanter turning negative to positive for Knicks
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden during the Redskins barely can field a team for practice
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks reacts after hitting Porzingis leads Knicks past turnover-prone Clippers
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks controls the Hardaway plays through foot pain
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks battles for position against Barker: Clippers fall while Knicks rise
Jets defensive end Leonard Williams  reacts after sacking Jets’ Williams almost completely healed