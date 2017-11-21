Aaron Judge underwent shoulder surgery

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder on Monday and is expected to be ready for spring training, the team announced Tuesday.

Judge, the unanimous AL Rookie of the Year, had a procedure that involved a loose-body removal and cartilage clean-up, the Yankees announced. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neil ElAttrache in Los Angeles at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic.

Judge hit .284 with 52 home runs — a rookie record — and 114 RBIs in 2017. He finished second in the AL MVP voting to Houston’s Jose Altuve.

Judge had a 1.049 OPS, second to the Angels’ Mike Trout. Judge did lead the league in strikeouts, with 208, but added an AL-high 128 runs and 127 walks.