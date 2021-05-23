Jameson Taillon threw five scoreless innings against the White Sox on Sunday to continue the Yankees’ run of shutout ball by their starting pitchers. It stands at 35 going into Corey Kluber’s first outing after his no-hitter, which will come on Tuesday against Toronto.

The only problem on Sunday was there were four innings left after Taillon departed a tight game. The Yankees’ bullpen allowed three home runs and the White Sox, after trailing since the first inning, tied the game in the ninth on pinch hitter Andrew Vaughn’s solo shot off Aroldis Chapman.

But all was well that ended well for the Yankees as Aaron Judge drew a one-out, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 victory in front of 14.007 at Yankee Stadium.

It was the first walk-off RBI of Judge’s career.

Clint Frazier, who hadn’t started since Monday because of a sore neck, opened the ninth against lefthander Aaron Bummer with his third single of the day. Frazier stole second as Brett Gardner struck out.

DJ LeMahieu was intentionally walked to bring up Tyler Wade, who had taken Luke Voit’s lineup spot when he came in for defense in the eighth with the Yankees holding a 4-3 lead.

Wade hit a slow roller to second and beat it out for a single to load the bases and bring up Judge against White Sox closer Liam Hendricks.

The Yankees won a season-high sixth in a row and improved to an MLB-best 23-9 since April 20. They also improved to 2-6 when they had a chance to sweep a series.

It was Chapman’s first blown save of the season after he had converted 11 in a row. It was also the first earned run allowed by the lefthander in 2021. But Chapman (4-0) ended up as the winning pitcher.

Wandy Peralta and Chad Green also gave up home runs to the AL Central-leading White Sox after Taillon left with a 3-0 lead.

Three of the Yankees’ runs were unearned, including their first two against starter Dallas Keuchel and an important tack-on run in the sixth.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead in the first on Gleyber Torres’ two-out, two-run single. Keuchel, a four-time Gold Glove winner, had booted Luke Voit’s one-out comebacker for an error before Judge singled and Gio Urshela dribbled one in front of the mound to move the runners up.

Torres (3-for-4) drove in eight of the Yankees’ first 11 runs in the three-game series. Since returning from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, Torres is 11-for-18 (.611) with one home run and eight RBIs.

The Yankees made it 3-0 in the fifth when a run scored on Urshela’s double play grounder with the bases loaded and no outs. Obviously, they would have liked more in that situation.

Manager Aaron Boone lifted Taillon to start the sixth after 80 pitches. Taillon, who had been struggling, allowed two hits, walked two and struck out four to lower his ERA to 5.06.

Peralta came in, but the three-batter rule hurt the Yankees. With Green warming, Peralta had to face righthanded slugger Jose Abreu after walking Yoan Moncada. Abreu rocketed a two-run home run over the bullpen in left-centerfield to make it 3-2.

The Yankees got a run back in the bottom of the inning when shortstop Tim Anderson threw a potential double-play ball into the Yankees’ dugout. Gary Sanchez scored on the E-6 to make it 4-2.

Green allowed a solo home run to Jake Lamb in the seventh. Frazier thought he had a chance to catch the first-row drive as he timed a leap at the wall, but the ball fell into the arms of a fan in a pinstriped Yankees jersey just over Frazier’s glove.

Frazier was not pleased, but there was no fan interference since the ball was over the wall.