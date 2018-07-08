TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Aaron Judge won’t participate in Home Run Derby

If Giancarlo Stanton wins the fans’ Final Vote to make the All-Star Game, he said he also won’t be in the Derby.

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge watches the flight of

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge watches the flight of his solo home run against the Braves at Yankee Stadium on July 4. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

TORONTO — Aaron Judge said it first in spring training and hasn’t wavered since.

He will not defend his Home Run Derby crown this year.

“The main reason why I did it [in 2017] was for the fans,” said Judge, voted into the American League starting lineup for the All-Star Game a second straight year. “That’s really the only reason I do it is for the fans, put on a good show.”

Judge put on an unprecedented show last year in Miami, hitting four balls that surpassed 500 feet in capturing the title. But he slumped badly after the break, in large part because of a troublesome left shoulder that he injured in the season’s first half. He had arthroscopic surgery after the season.

“This year, we have something special going on here,” said Judge, who is tied with Mike Trout for second in the majors with 25 homers. “I’m kind of sad I’m not doing it [the Derby], but we have something pretty special here. I just want to stay healthy and be healthy going into the second half.”

If Giancarlo Stanton wins the fans’ Final Vote to make the All-Star Game, he said he won’t be in the Derby.

“Have done it plenty of times,” said 2016 Derby champion Stanton, who has 21 homers. “I can take a year off, take two years off if I want.”

Hicks sits

Aaron Hicks, who left Saturday’s game after experiencing cramping in his left leg, did not start Sunday, nor did he appear in the 2-1, 10-inning victory. “Hicks is doing well,” Aaron Boone said. “He feels good. We’ll try to stay away from him but he’s an option in this game.”

Goose eggs

Chad Green (5-1), who pitched a perfect ninth in picking up the win, extended his scoreless-innings streak to 16 1⁄3, the fourth-longest active streak in the majors.

Starters are set

CC Sabathia will start the first game of Monday’s doubleheader in Baltimore and Luis Cessa will start the nightcap. Masahiro Tanaka will return from the disabled list to start Tuesday night’s game and Sonny Gray is slated to start Wednesday night.

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Mets reliever Chris Beck allowed two runs in Beck goes 3 innings to save other bullpen arms
Emmanuel Mudiay of the Knicks controls the ball Knicks will work on ‘technical stuff’ with Mudiay
New York Red Bulls assistant coach Chris Armas Armas loses in debut as Red Bulls coach
The Yankees' Brett Gardner, right, is greeted by Highlights: Yankees 2, Blue Jays 1 (10 innings)
Gleyber Torres of the Yankees celebrates his eighth Torres among four Yankees named to AL All-Stars
Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo runs along the Highlights: Rays 9, Mets 0