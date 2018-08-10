TODAY'S PAPER
Aaron Judge hopeful to start swinging a bat in the next week

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates on the field with his teammates after defeating the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
Aaron Judge, out since July 26 with a broken wrist, said on Friday that he hopes to start swinging a bat in the next couple of days or next week, but offered no firm timetable.

Judge, appearing at the Oakley Store in New York City to discuss his endorsement deal with the company, said his “wrist feels all right. It could be better.”

Judge, who was hit by a 94-mph fastball from the Royals' Jakob Junis last month, was originally given at least a three-week timetable to be out.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Thursday that Judge was continuing to progress but still had lingering pain in the wrist and could not swing a bat. Boone said until Judge is able to swing a bat without feeling pain, the Yankees would not risk making the injury worse. Judge was scheduled to see the doctor again Thursday night.

Judge has appeared in 99 games this season and is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs. The Yankees won the game that Judge was hurt in, but have gone 7-6 since.

