In the span of eight hours Thursday, the Yankees welcomed Zach Britton, made a trade for J.A. Happ and then . . . lost Aaron Judge for at least three weeks due to a chipped bone in his right wrist.

Yeah, you read that last part correctly.

The two additions were nice. The subtraction? That sucked any joy from the day’s festivities, even the Yankees’ 7-2 victory over the miserable Royals felt hollow (along with the Red Sox’s loss).

With all of our attention focused on the countdown to next Tuesday’s trade deadline, and what the Yankees needed to accomplish before then, we didn’t even consider the possibility of any core pieces going down. Sure, Gary Sanchez went back on the DL after re-aggravating his groin injury in St. Pete, but the Yankees already had survived without him for a while.

But Judge? It’s too easy to think him indestructible. The guy hid a major shoulder injury from everyone for nearly four months last season, and still eventually figured out a way to remain the Yankees’ most fearsome power source.

There’s no fighting his way through this one, however. The Yankees were just fortunate Judge didn’t need surgery to fix the problem. In the first inning, Judge took a 94-mph fastball from Royals starter Jakob Junis off the heel of his right hand, and for someone who never flinches, it was clear this pitch hurt him.

Judge grimaced, then flicked away the bat, like he knew it could be more than a bruise. The Yankees allowed him to stay in the game after getting checked out by trainer Steve Donohue, but he lasted only one more at-bat. After an infield single in the third, Judge was replaced at DH by Miguel Andujar in the fifth. Afterward, Aaron Boone said that Judge had trouble swinging a bat in the cages underneath the clubhouse, so they decided to pull him.

It wasn’t so much the pain in the wrist area, Boone said, as “we didn’t think the strength was there.” That had to be the first red flag. A few more followed. During the game, when the Yankees announced Judge had been checked out by the team’s physician, and was headed for an MRI, they skipped any official mention of an X-ray exam — the usual first step.

Later, Boone didn’t have an update on Judge’s condition during the postgame presser. And the longer the Yankees went without one did not bode well for Judge. Finally, at 11:01 p.m., the team revealed Judge had sustained a chip fracture of the ulnar styloid bone. The prognosis? Approximately three weeks before he can swing a bat in a “game situation.”

Looking ahead, aside from next week’s four-game series at Fenway Park, the Yankees only play one other team with an above-.500 record: the Rays. That’s the good news. The Yankees should have enough to weather the storm in Judge’s absence from an offensive standpoint, especially now that the bullpen has been bolstered by Britton and the rotation fortified by Happ.

But that does beg the question: Will Brian Cashman now feel compelled to look for outfield help? Clint Frazier would be the obvious replacement, but he’s sidelined by his second concussion and there’s no timetable for his return. Cashman has until Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to search for alternatives, and maybe getting another catcher could free up Sanchez to take over the full-time DH spot if Judge needs additional time to get up to speed.

As damaging as this initial diagnosis, you have to wonder how accurate that three-week layoff will be. What if Judge’s wrist doesn’t heal sufficiently during that period? It’s not unreasonable to think he may require more time. After all, the Yankees called the prognosis “approximate.” Healing bones can be an inexact science.

Judge’s injury, however, was just another reminder of how quickly things can turn. The Yankees were riding high Thursday afternoon, with Cashman checking boxes on his deadline checklist, and looking pretty much done. He left the door open to more moves, but based on the market, and what he gave up already, Cashman sounded satisfied to a degree.

“Time will tell,” Cashman said. “We’ll see if there’s anything else we can do to hopefully improve this roster. We are fully engaged as everyone else is.”

Three hours after Cashman spoke those words, Junis drilled Judge on the right wrist and the Yankees’ world tilted. A game’s worth of anxiety then folded into late-night frustration. Losing Judge was a punch no one saw coming.