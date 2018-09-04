OAKLAND, Calif. – Tuesday brought more steady but slow progress in Aaron Judge’s rehab from a broken right wrist.

The rightfielder, who hit off a tee Monday for the first time in his rehab, did the same Tuesday. Additionally, Judge looked at live pitching, standing in the batter’s box in his stance and tracking pitches thrown by Masahiro Tanaka.

“I heard he was able to really pop it today [off the tee], which is an encouraging sign that he was able to do it back-to-back days,” Aaron Boone said. “I know he stood in on Masahiro to do some tracking. So another good step forward for Judge.”

There is still no time frame for Judge to return to the lineup, but having his wrist respond well to Monday’s work is significant.

“That was a good sign, I really didn’t feel too much of anything,” Judge said Tuesday after taking 50 swings. “It’s still broken, so there is some soreness that comes with that, but for the most part, I’m feeling great.”

Didi by weekend?

Didi Gregorius, on the disabled list with a left heel contusion, put in a full day of work before the game, running the bases, taking grounders and going through a full round of batting practice. Boone said Gregorius wasn’t likely to return for Wednesday’s series finale, but Friday in Seattle is possible.

“He had a good day today,” Boone said. “Hopefully, we’re in a position on the weekend to activate him.”

Comfort zone

Andrew McCutchen, predominantly a centerfielder in his career but with a touch of experience in rightfield, has taken some balls before games in left, where he’s never appeared in the majors.

“Just trying to get him a little more comfortable to make it at least an option,” Boone said. “Whether we go through with it, we’ll see.”