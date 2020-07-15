Aaron Judge would seem to be in the clear.

The rightfielder, scratched last-minute from Saturday night’s intrasquad game because of a stiff neck, returned to the lineup Wednesday night.

And promptly homered on the second pitch he saw from lefthander James Paxton, taking the lefthander’s delivery into the netting above Monument Park in center (Giancarlo Stanton homered to left in the same inning).

Judge, who had not gone through a full workday on the field since being scratched Saturday, batted second and started in right for the “Yankees” in the intrasquad matchup vs. the “Bombers.”

"They [the players] are out there stretching now and going through the pregame routine, so just want to make sure he gets through that fine, and then hopefully he'll be good to go tonight," Aaron Boone said early Wednesday afternoon, a couple of hours before releasing the lineups.

“Yesterday [Tuesday], he was pretty much almost there; had a good day of work. Then just making sure he came in with the necessary improvements, and then again, and making sure you get through the pregame stuff fine. But [I] feel like he should be good to go."

Judge, after taking a full round of batting practice and taking some balls in right, was declared exactly that, allowing the Yankees to exhale a bit.

Though never feeling the stiff neck would be a long-term injury, a variety of injuries have kept Judge off the field the last two years. He was limited to 112 games in 2018 and 102 games in 2019 and missed the vast majority of spring training this year because of lingering pain from the right rib fracture and collapsed lung he suffered last September.

Paxton to follow Cole

Boone said Paxton will start the second game of the season, July 25 in Washington against the Nationals. Gerrit Cole, of course, is slated to pitch the opener July 23.

More Tanaka progress

Masahiro Tanaka, who suffered a concussion July 4 when he took a Stanton liner off his head during a simulated game, has been symptom-free since being released from the hospital that night, will throw a bullpen session Thursday.

Mask up, or not

Backup catcher Kyle Higashioka is choosing to wear a face covering during workouts and games. Gary Sanchez, like most of his teammates when it comes to baseball activity, is not.

“I'm kind of in close vicinity with a couple other people [the hitter and umpire], so might as well throw the face covering on just in case,” Higashioka said. “This one . . . it’s nice, cool material so it doesn’t really hinder me.”

Sanchez said “maybe in the future when it gets a little cooler” he might wear one.

“As of right now it’s just a little too [hot],” Sanchez said through his interpreter. “It's hard for me given how hot it gets out there on the field.”