ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Judge’, activated from the COVID-19 IL Tuesday night, was announced as a scratch from Wednesday night’s game about 45 minutes before first pitch.

No immediate reason was given.

Judge, who went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday’s 4-3 victory, was not on the field for batting practice, but came on as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and struck out swinging. He then settled in at rightfield.

As of Tuesday, Judge was hitting .282 with 21 homers and 47 RBIs and an .898 OPS this season. Entering Wednesday night Judge has appeared in 86 of the Yankees 99 games.

Still in it

Though Aaron Boone saw two of his bullpen pieces dealt away late Tuesday night for a player to be named, the manager didn’t interpret that as general manager Brian Cashman raising the white flag on the season.

"I know he's hard at work, and they're hard at work and the war room’s set up here [in Tampa] and they're doing everything they possibly can to put us in a good position," said Boone, whose team entered Wednesday just 2 ½ games behind Oakland for the second wild-card spot. "And so I know they're exploring every option."

Righty reliever Luis Cessa and lefty reliver Justin Wilson were dealt to the Reds Tuesday. Righty Albert Abreu and outfielder Florial, who started in center (Greg Allen started in right and Brett Gardner in left) were recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as corresponding roster moves.

Marlins, Yanks not a trade match

Marlins outfielder Starling Marte, a trade target of the Yankees, instead ended up with the A’s. The Marlins, relatively unimpressed with the Yankees’ farm system overall — the Marlins are hardly alone in that regard — were insistent on a top position prospect, such as shortstop Anthony Volpe, to be a part of a deal, a price the Yankees were not willing to meet. The Rangers (Joey Gallo) and Rockies (Trevor Story) have Yankee targets but have also asked for Volpe, overwhelmingly considered, by rival scouts assigned to the Yankees’ system, the club’s top position prospect. Cashman to this point has told those teams, and others, the 20-year-old is unavailable.