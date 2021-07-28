TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Aaron Judge scratched from start, comes in to pinch hit vs. Rays

The Yankees' Aaron Judge strkes out against Rays

The Yankees' Aaron Judge strkes out against Rays starting pitcher Michael Wacha while pinch hitting during the fifth inning on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Judge’, activated from the COVID-19 IL Tuesday night, was announced as a scratch from Wednesday night’s game about 45 minutes before first pitch.

No immediate reason was given.

Judge, who went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday’s 4-3 victory, was not on the field for batting practice, but came on as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and struck out swinging. He then settled in at rightfield.

As of Tuesday, Judge was hitting .282 with 21 homers and 47 RBIs and an .898 OPS this season. Entering Wednesday night Judge has appeared in 86 of the Yankees 99 games.

Still in it

Though Aaron Boone saw two of his bullpen pieces dealt away late Tuesday night for a player to be named, the manager didn’t interpret that as general manager Brian Cashman raising the white flag on the season.

"I know he's hard at work, and they're hard at work and the war room’s set up here [in Tampa] and they're doing everything they possibly can to put us in a good position," said Boone, whose team entered Wednesday just 2 ½ games behind Oakland for the second wild-card spot. "And so I know they're exploring every option."

Righty reliever Luis Cessa and lefty reliver Justin Wilson were dealt to the Reds Tuesday. Righty Albert Abreu and outfielder Florial, who started in center (Greg Allen started in right and Brett Gardner in left) were recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as corresponding roster moves.

Marlins, Yanks not a trade match

Marlins outfielder Starling Marte, a trade target of the Yankees, instead ended up with the A’s. The Marlins, relatively unimpressed with the Yankees’ farm system overall — the Marlins are hardly alone in that regard — were insistent on a top position prospect, such as shortstop Anthony Volpe, to be a part of a deal, a price the Yankees were not willing to meet. The Rangers (Joey Gallo) and Rockies (Trevor Story) have Yankee targets but have also asked for Volpe, overwhelmingly considered, by rival scouts assigned to the Yankees’ system, the club’s top position prospect. Cashman to this point has told those teams, and others, the 20-year-old is unavailable.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Nets general manager Sean Marks looks on during
Nets GM may use draft as a springboard to get help
Joey Gallo of the Rangers bats during the
Sources: Yankees near trade for Rangers OF Joey Gallo
Dominic Smith of the Mets reacts at second
How advice from Barry Bonds has helped Mets' Smith crush lefties
Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon of the United
LI's Capobianco on winning silver medal: 'It just feels unreal'
The Mets' Michael Conforto, right, high-fives J.D. Davis
Lennon: Mets need to be careful not to mess with chemistry at trade deadline
Kyle Palmieri of the Islanders celebrates his second-period
No news could be good news for Isles during NHL's free agent frenzy
Didn’t find what you were looking for?