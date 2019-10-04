Aaron Judge says he’s motivated by failure — of Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS, of going home early in 2018, of injuring himself this year. Suffice to say, Game 1 of the 2019 ALDS won’t go in that lowlight reel.

Judge reached base three times, scored three times and made two spectacular diving plays in rightfield — one saving a run — to christen this year’s playoff. Going into the playoffs, Judge, best known for his booming bat, has 19 defensive runs saved.

“My biggest motivator and biggest lessons I've learned is always from failure,” Judge said Thursday. “Failing — I just think back to a lot of those games in '18, the little things. The little things we missed out on, the little details we missed that might not have affected a certain play now but affected us later in the game or affected something later on. That's what this team in 2019 has capitalized on is doing the little things. Doing the little things right each and every day.”

Judge did most of his offensive damage on the basepaths. He walked in the first inning and scored on Edwin Encarnacion’s double. He singled in the third, made his way to third on Encarnacion’s triple and danced up and down the line until Gleyber Torres brought him home. Then, in the fifth, he walked again, scoring on Torres’ sharp double to left.

In the top of the third, he robbed Jorge Polanco of at least a single, diving on a sinking liner. In the seventh, with a runner on second and two outs, he laid out on Eddie Rosario’s line drive — which looked for sure to be a double — and made the catch to end the inning. Both times, he looked motivated, to say the least.

“Any year you're not the last man standing, the season is a fail. It doesn't matter how many games you win in the postseason,” he said. “Failure is — that's a tough pill to swallow, but it can always be one of your biggest motivators.”

Friday, it did its job.