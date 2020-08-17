Aaron Judge, who a day before said he “begged” the Yankees not to put him on the injured list with a right calf strain, continued Monday with the process he believes will have him back in the lineup when his 10-day stint is up.

“I know he’s starting to do some baseball stuff,” Aaron Boone said Monday before his team attempted a four-game sweep of the Red Sox. “I saw him in the gym earlier going through some movement stuff, some workout stuff. But I don’t know exactly what’s all in store yet today.”

Judge, speaking Sunday, let everyone know exactly what he thought should have been in store for him.

“This is the best I've felt in a while, so that's why I'm pretty frustrated [at] being put on the IL for something that's just a couple-day thing,” Judge said on a Zoom call. “I think they're just kind of looking out for me so it doesn't get worse because, you know, [calf injuries] may start mild, but if you push them, they may turn into a Grade 1 or Grade 2 [strain]…I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated with the organization. This shows how much the organization cares for me and looks out for my well-being...I’m just frustrated with myself not being out there.”

Judge, who has a team-high 1.101 OPS and still is tied atop the AL with nine homers, is eligible to come off the IL Saturday. Even with reserves like Mike Tauchman and Clint Frazier filling in capably, the Yankees, with Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu already on the IL, no doubt are counting down those days.

“I don't need 10 days to be feeling good,” Judge said Sunday. “I already feel 100% now. So it's tough. Tough especially now with [Stanton] out and DJ out. It makes it tough, but it's all precautionary stuff and we'll be back there on Saturday.”

Extra bases

Closer Aroldis Chapman, who tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days into summer camp, was activated Monday and available out of the bullpen…Gio Urshela, off to a solid start after his breakthrough last season, was given the night off, replaced at third by Thairo Estrada…Shortstop Gleyber Torres committed his team-leading fifth error in the first inning Monday night when he made an errant throw to first on Kevin Pillar’s leadoff grounder. Torres came into the night having reached base safely in eight straight games, hitting .480 (12-for-25) with an 1.154 OPS in that stretch.