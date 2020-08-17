TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees' Aaron Judge says he's frustrated to be on injured list while feeling healthy

Aaron Judge #99 and Tyler Wade #14 of

Aaron Judge #99 and Tyler Wade #14 of the New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

Aaron Judge, who a day before said he “begged” the Yankees not to put him on the injured list with a right calf strain, continued Monday with the process he believes will have him back in the lineup when his 10-day stint is up.

“I know he’s starting to do some baseball stuff,” Aaron Boone said Monday before his team attempted a four-game sweep of the Red Sox. “I saw him in the gym earlier going through some movement stuff, some workout stuff. But I don’t know exactly what’s all in store yet today.”

Judge, speaking Sunday, let everyone know exactly what he thought should have been in store for him.

“This is the best I've felt in a while, so that's why I'm pretty frustrated [at] being put on the IL for something that's just a couple-day thing,” Judge said on a Zoom call. “I think they're just kind of looking out for me so it doesn't get worse because, you know, [calf injuries] may start mild, but if you push them, they may turn into a Grade 1 or Grade 2 [strain]…I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated with the organization. This shows how much the organization cares for me and looks out for my well-being...I’m just frustrated with myself not being out there.”

Judge, who has a team-high 1.101 OPS and still is tied atop the AL with nine homers, is eligible to come off the IL Saturday. Even with reserves like Mike Tauchman and Clint Frazier filling in capably, the Yankees, with Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu already on the IL, no doubt are counting down those days.

“I don't need 10 days to be feeling good,” Judge said Sunday. “I already feel 100% now. So it's tough. Tough especially now with [Stanton] out and DJ out. It makes it tough, but it's all precautionary stuff and we'll be back there on Saturday.”

Extra bases

Closer Aroldis Chapman, who tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days into summer camp, was activated Monday and available out of the bullpen…Gio Urshela, off to a solid start after his breakthrough last season, was given the night off, replaced at third by Thairo Estrada…Shortstop Gleyber Torres committed his team-leading fifth error in the first inning Monday night when he made an errant throw to first on Kevin Pillar’s leadoff grounder. Torres came into the night having reached base safely in eight straight games, hitting .480 (12-for-25) with an 1.154 OPS in that stretch.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot #9 of the Brooklyn Nets moves Nets rally but run out of gas in Game 1 loss to Raptors
Mets rightfielder Michael Conforto returns to the dugout After slow start, Mets hoping to turn things around again
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton returns to the Popper: Giancarlo Stanton feels your pain, Yankees fans
Nets' Caris LeVert drives against Toronto Raptors' Rondae Former Net Hollis-Jefferson brings utility player skills to Raptors
Mets manager Luis Rojas walks to the dugout Rojas says Peterson, deGrom to make next starts; Matz's status unclear
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees looks on during Yankees' Stanton being dogged by label of injury prone
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search