Aaron Judge unlikely to play on Opening Day for the Yankees, Brian Cashman says

The Yankees' Aaron Judge runs during a spring

The Yankees' Aaron Judge runs during a spring training workout on Feb. 20, 2020. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
TAMPA, Fla. – Two days of extensive testing on Aaron Judge’s right shoulder/pec area had yet to give the Yankees an answer of what exactly is ailing the rightfielder and a third day of tests was already underway Tuesday.

But regardless of what is or isn’t found, Brian Cashman said it is unlikely Judge will be an option for Opening Day March 26 in Baltimore.

“As of right now ... I don’t see him ready by Opening Day because of the timeframe, three and a half weeks [until the opener],” Cashman said Tuesday morning.

The same, too, for Giancarlo Stanton, who was sidelined last week with a Grade 1 right calf strain.

Cashman was at least able to give a timeframe of 4-6 weeks for Stanton. That was not the case for Judge, around whom there is a deepening mystery.

“We’re running him through a whole battery of things, just to eliminate everything and anything and hopefully they all come back negative,” Cashman said of Judge, who underwent testing Saturday, Monday and again Tuesday morning with more scheduled for the afternoon. “In the meantime, he’s really responding well to the treatment protocols that our performance science team has been running him through, but we’ll see. I have no updates other than I have nothing for you as of yet.”

The mystery extends to the precise area of discomfort.

Judge was shut down in early February from taking batting practice after experiencing soreness in the shoulder, he and the Yankees said. But Saturday and Sunday Aaron Boone referenced the “pec area” that had been bothering Judge.

“Aaron [Judge] said before it was the shoulder, now it’s moved down toward the pec,” Cashman said without elaborating.

Is that element of the situation particularly concerning?

“We’re just trying to figure it out and determine what’s bothering him,” Cashman said. “But in the meantime, I can just tell you he’s feeling better in the last 48 hours. But, again, we still have more tests we want to run through. But I have nothing to provide right now because there’s been nothing that we’ve been able to diagnose as what ails him as of yet.”

The injuries leave the Yankees with a possible Opening Day outfield of Brett Gardner in center, flanked by Mike Tauchman and Clint Frazier. Miguel Andujar, whom the Yankees have been playing in the outfield this spring, could be an option, as could utilityman Rosell Herrera, who has opened eyes so far in camp with his athleticism and quality of at-bats.

“We’ll take the best from the available players that are here competing,” Cashman said. “We certainly have a number of different people who are more than capable. Hopefully, we have all those choices in play by the time we’re putting lineups together.”

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

