SportsBaseballYankees

Aaron Judge 'frustrated' by injury, still targeting Opening Day for Yankees

The Yankees' Aaron Judge runs on the field

The Yankees' Aaron Judge runs on the field during a spring training workout on Feb. 18, 2020 in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Newsday Staff
Aaron Judge said Thursday morning that he's "frustrated" by the lack of answers as to what's ailing him.

Judge was shut down late last week because of discomfort he's been feeling in both the right shoulder and the right pec area. The Yankees rightfielder underwent testing Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with no answers as of yet. 

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Tuesday that Judge wasn’t likely to be ready for Opening Day on March 26. Judge, however, said on Thursday that he is not ruling out Opening Day as a possibility.

