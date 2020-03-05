Aaron Judge said Thursday morning that he's "frustrated" by the lack of answers as to what's ailing him.

Judge was shut down late last week because of discomfort he's been feeling in both the right shoulder and the right pec area. The Yankees rightfielder underwent testing Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with no answers as of yet.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Tuesday that Judge wasn’t likely to be ready for Opening Day on March 26. Judge, however, said on Thursday that he is not ruling out Opening Day as a possibility.