During this pandemic-induced baseball hiatus, we examine the Yankees as an organization, position by position. Today, rightfield:

The starter: It’s Aaron Judge, of course, but the answer isn’t that simple. A right rib fracture and punctured lung — injuries the Yankees and Judge trace back to a diving attempt he made in the outfield in a game against the Angels last September — kept him out of spring training and there’s not enough evidence yet suggesting the 28-year-old will be cleared to play when and if the 2020 season gets underway. Details on the progress of his rehab, which has been in Tampa since the sport was shut down March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been vague. Manager Aaron Boone used the word “healing” to describe the fracture March 25 and, in his latest update on May 6 on MLB Network Radio, said: “this time down has allowed that rib, that bone, to hopefully continue to heal.” Those comments have only added to the mystery surrounding exactly how much healing has occurred.

When healthy, Judge, starting with his breakout rookie season in 2017 when he overwhelmingly was voted AL Rookie of the Year after hitting .284 with 52 homers,114 RBIs, and producing a 1.049 OPS in 155 games, is one of the most potent players in the game. But a series of frustrating injuries have limited Judge to 112 games in 2018 and 102 games last season.

The other options: A total of seven players saw some time in rightfield last season, with Judge’s 92 games leading the way. Cameron Maybin, no longer with the Yankees, was tied with Clint Frazier for the next-most games in right (36). The latter’s adventures there, particularly in a Sunday night game against the Red Sox at the Stadium, helped torpedo what had started out as a potential breakout season for the righthanded hitter, whose bat has drawn praise throughout his professional career. In 69 big-league games last season Frazier, 25, hit .267 with a more than respectable .806 OPS, 12 homers and 14 doubles. That includes an 18-game stretch from April 2-22 when he hit .324 with a .975 OPS, six homers and 17 RBIs. The lefty-swinging Mike Tauchman, acquired late in spring training 2019 in a hardly noticed deal at the time, likely will get most of his time in left but also showed last season the ability to play all three outfield spots.

The future: The Yankees hope that it will be Judge for years to come. Though a late bloomer, at least relative to other young stars in the sport, Judge is still just 28 (his birthday is April 26) and he isn’t slated to become a free agent until 2023. Even with the injury issues the last couple of seasons, Judge is a cornerstone player, one immensely popular with Yankees fans, and baseball fans in general, and one of the most recognizable in the sport. (Commissioner Rob Manfred in 2017 called Judge “the kind of player that can become the face of the game.”) The Yankees will try to extend Judge, a California native, before he’s eligible to become a free agent, though that’s not a sure thing. The organization’s top corner outfield prospects are a long ways from the big leagues. Among them: 19-year-old Anthony Garcia, who hasn’t played above rookie-league ball, and 17-year-old Kevin Alcantara, who played exclusively in center in the rookie GCL last season but whom some rival scouts project as a corner outfielder.