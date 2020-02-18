TAMPA, Fla. – Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge was not listed on the Yankees BP list Tuesday for the team’s first full squad workout of the spring, the result of continued maintenance on his right shoulder, according to manager Aaron Boone.

The team stressed it was the Yankees being cautious more than anything else, with Judge scheduled to do a mostly full workout Tuesday except for taking BP.

Judge, the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year and MVP runner-up, is coming off a 2019 season in which he hit .272 with a .381 OBP with 27 homers and 55 RBIs in 102 games. He missed 54 games with a left oblique strain and missed a single game, Sept. 19 against the Angels, after jamming his right shoulder the night before making a diving attempt at a ball in the outfield. Judge had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder Nov. 21, 2017 following his breakout rookie year in which he slashed .284/.422/.627 with 52 homers and 114 RBIs.