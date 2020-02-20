TAMPA, Fla.— Aaron Judge has been cleared for batting practice.

On a day the Yankees shut down Luis Severino because of right forearm soreness, there appeared to be some positive news on the injury front Thursday with Judge, who had been extremely limited the first three days of full-squad workouts.

“He threw again today, went well,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He threw out a little further today [at 90 feet as he did for a bit Wednesday]. I expect him to start his hitting program and ramp that up tomorrow so he'll be in the cage, probably, hitting off the tee. Feel good about where he's at.”

Judge, who missed one game late last season after jamming the shoulder while making a diving attempt at a ball in the outfield, said earlier in the week the soreness began a couple of weeks ago shortly after he reported to Tampa to get an early start on spring training. Neither he nor Aaron Boone have sounded especially concerned about it and the slow but steady progress he’s made the last three days would seem to back up that overall lack of worry.

“Nothing alarming, nothing that I was like, ‘Hey, we need to really check this out,’ ” Judge said Tuesday. “So I said, ‘Hey, we’ve got plenty of time going into spring training.’ Let's take it slow these next couple days, make sure everything's right, and then kind of go from there.”

Extra bases

Gary Sanchez hit a long homer to left off Jordan Montgomery during the lefthander’s live BP session… Righthanders Deivi Garcia and Albert Abreu, two touted prospects, raised some eyebrows — all in positive ways — during their live BP sessions Thursday…J.A. Happ is slated to start the Yankees’ Grapefruit League opener Saturday at home against the Blue Jays. The Yankees haven’t said who will start Sunday in Port Charlotte vs. Tampa but Gerrit Cole will make his first start Monday night at Steinbrenner Field vs. the Pirates.