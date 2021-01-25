How about this: The Yankees and Red Sox made a trade on Monday. And the Yankees did it to save money when they sent reliever Adam Ottavino, minor leaguer Frank German and a reported $850,000 to Boston.

The Yankees received from the Red Sox a player to be named or future cash — and immediate payroll relief.

They were able to remove most of Ottavino’s $9 million salary as they attempt to stay under the $210 million luxury tax threshold for 2021. The $850,000 going from the Yankees to the Red Sox was first reported by ESPN.com.

The last trade between the Yankees and Red Sox came on July 31, 2014. The Yankees acquired infielder Stephen Drew and cash from their AL East rivals for infielder Kelly Johnson.

In recent days, the Yankees have re-signed D.J. LeMahieu to a six-year, $90 million contract, signed free agent Corey Kluber for one year and $11 million, and traded for former Pirates righthander Jameson Taillon, who will earn $2.25 million in 2021.

The LeMahieu and Kluber signings have not yet been announced by the club as they needed to make room on the 40-man roster. The Taillon and Ottavino trades accomplished that.

Ottavino was in the final year of a three-year, $27 million contract. He had a difficult 2020, going 2-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 24 games, and only made one appearance for two-thirds of an inning in the Yankees’ seven postseason games.

German, 23, is a Single-A righthander from Queens who was ranked as the Yankees’ 24th-best prospect by MLB.com.