TAMPA, Fla. – Four batters, four strikeouts for Adam Ottavino.

Nice first impression.

Everything this time of year, of course, gets the “it’s spring training, and early spring training at that” qualifier, but there was no denying the impressive nature of the reliever’s first simulated game in a Yankees’ uniform.

Three batter, three strikeouts in sim game so far for Ottavino, this third one vs. Luke Voit pic.twitter.com/nORJptcWid — Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 21, 2019 After an impressive sim game (four batters, four strikeouts) Ottavino signing for some fans near Field 2 pic.twitter.com/2EiUPPigwa — Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 21, 2019

Ottavino, a New York native signed to a three-year, $27-million deal in the offseason, faced Gleyber Torres, Tyler Wade, Luke Voit and Wade again, retiring each swinging Thursday morning as manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Larry Rothschild looked on.

Voit in particular seemed exasperated, grunting loudly after a swing-and-miss that put him in a 2-and-1 hole.

The 33-year-old Ottavino, the first Yankee in franchise history to wear a uniform with a “0” on the back of it, went 6-4 with a 2.43 ERA in 75 appearances with the Rockies last season. His 112 strikeouts out of the bullpen ranked second in the National League and fourth in the majors.

“Ottavino, man, that’s one guy I watched in the offseason,” Aaron Judge said earlier in the week when talking about the Yankees’ offseason. “I kept saying, ‘C’mon man, let’s pull the trigger on him, he’s got some nasty stuff.’ He’s going to be a dominant force in our pen.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Earlier on Thursday, Greg Bird, considered the underdog to Voit for the starting job at first, hit a long homer off Masahiro Tanaka in a simulated game. Facing lefty James Paxton in the simulated game that followed, the left-handed swinging Bird lasered a single to left.