Adam Ottavino strikes out all four batters in simulated game for Yankees

The new reliever retired Gleyber Torres, Tyler Wade, Luke Voit and Wade again swinging.

Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino throws a bullpen session

Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino throws a bullpen session at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa during spring training on Feb. 15, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
TAMPA, Fla. – Four batters, four strikeouts for Adam Ottavino.

Nice first impression.

Everything this time of year, of course, gets the “it’s spring training, and early spring training at that” qualifier, but there was no denying the impressive nature of the reliever’s first simulated game in a Yankees’ uniform.

Ottavino, a New York native signed to a three-year, $27-million deal in the offseason, faced Gleyber Torres, Tyler Wade, Luke Voit and Wade again, retiring each swinging Thursday morning as manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Larry Rothschild looked on.

Voit in particular seemed exasperated, grunting loudly after a swing-and-miss that put him in a 2-and-1 hole.

The 33-year-old Ottavino, the first Yankee in franchise history to wear a uniform with a “0” on the back of it, went 6-4 with a 2.43 ERA in 75 appearances with the Rockies last season. His 112 strikeouts out of the bullpen ranked second in the National League and fourth in the majors.

“Ottavino, man, that’s one guy I watched in the offseason,” Aaron Judge said earlier in the week when talking about the Yankees’ offseason. “I kept saying, ‘C’mon man, let’s pull the trigger on him, he’s got some nasty stuff.’ He’s going to be a dominant force in our pen.”

Earlier on Thursday, Greg Bird, considered the underdog to Voit for the starting job at first, hit a long homer off Masahiro Tanaka in a simulated game. Facing lefty James Paxton in the simulated game that followed, the left-handed swinging Bird lasered a single to left.

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

