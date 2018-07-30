TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees trade Adam Warren to Mariners for international pool money

Adam Warren of the Yankees pitches against the

Adam Warren of the Yankees pitches against the Braves at Yankee Stadium on July 3. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com
Brian Cashman isn’t done yet.

The Yankees general manager, who already has swung deals for reliever Zach Britton and starter J.A. Happ in advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline, made another move Monday, sending reliever Adam Warren to the Mariners in exchange for more international pool money.

The Yankees dealt lefthander Caleb Frare, who spent most of this season in Double-A before a recent promotion to Triple-A, to the White Sox on Sunday for international signing money and they also gained pool money from Saturday’s trade of Chasen Shreve and Giovanny Gallegos to the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old Warren, in his second stint in the Bronx, had a 2.70 ERA in 24 appearances.

Warren has been up and down this season but had a 1.35 ERA as late as June 30. But in seven games since then the righthander has allowed six runs in 10 innings.

Warren, drafted by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2009 draft, was traded to the Cubs in December 2015 as part of the deal that brought Starlin Castro to the Bronx. Warren was reacquired by the Yankees from the Cubs as part of the Gleyber Torres/Aroldis Chapman trade on July 25, 2016.

