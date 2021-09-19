AL wild-card breakdown: What to know in race for postseason

About two weeks remain in the MLB regular season, and the Yankees sit directly on the bubble for the playoffs.
With the Rays virtually locking up the AL East, the division’s three other competitive clubs are the favorites to earn the two wild-card spots, while a pair of AL West clubs remain in the hunt as well. The two wild-cards will earn a date with each other for a chance at the AL’s top seed, likely also the Rays, in the ALDS.
Here’s a breakdown of the AL wild-card picture following action on Sunday, Sept. 19:
Boston Red Sox
Record: 86-65 (.570 winning percentage)
Wild-card position: Spot No. 1 (1 game ahead)
Games remaining: 11 (5 home, 6 away)
Final opponents: Mets (2 games); Yankees (3); at Orioles (3); at Nationals (3)
Toronto Blue Jays
Record: 84-65 (.564)
Wild-card position: Spot No. 2
Games remaining: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Final opponents: at Rays (3); at Twins (4); Yankees (3); Orioles (3)
Yankees
Record: 83-67 (.553)
Wild-card position: 1½ games back
Games remaining: 12 (6 home, 6 away)
Final opponents: Rangers (3); at Red Sox (3); at Blue Jays (3); Rays (3)
Oakland Athletics
Record: 82-67 (.550)
Wild-card position: 2 games back
Games remaining: 13 (7 home, 6 away)
Final opponents: Mariners (4); Astros (3); at Mariners (3); at Astros (3)
Seattle Mariners
Record: 80-69 (.537)
Wild-card position: 4 games back
Games remaining: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Final opponents: at Athletics (4); at Angels (3); Athletics (3); Angels (3)