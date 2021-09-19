TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBaseballYankees

AL wild-card breakdown: What to know in race for postseason

Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on from the

Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on from the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays during an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Print

About two weeks remain in the MLB regular season, and the Yankees sit directly on the bubble for the playoffs.

With the Rays virtually locking up the AL East, the division’s three other competitive clubs are the favorites to earn the two wild-card spots, while a pair of AL West clubs remain in the hunt as well. The two wild-cards will earn a date with each other for a chance at the AL’s top seed, likely also the Rays, in the ALDS.

Here’s a breakdown of the AL wild-card picture following action on Sunday, Sept. 19:

Boston Red Sox

Record: 86-65 (.570 winning percentage)

Wild-card position: Spot No. 1 (1 game ahead)

Games remaining: 11 (5 home, 6 away)

Final opponents: Mets (2 games); Yankees (3); at Orioles (3); at Nationals (3)

Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 84-65 (.564)

Wild-card position: Spot No. 2

Games remaining: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Final opponents: at Rays (3); at Twins (4); Yankees (3); Orioles (3)

Yankees

Record: 83-67 (.553)

Wild-card position: 1½ games back

Games remaining: 12 (6 home, 6 away)

Final opponents: Rangers (3); at Red Sox (3); at Blue Jays (3); Rays (3)

Oakland Athletics

Record: 82-67 (.550)

Wild-card position: 2 games back

Games remaining: 13 (7 home, 6 away)

Final opponents: Mariners (4); Astros (3); at Mariners (3); at Astros (3)

Seattle Mariners

Record: 80-69 (.537)

Wild-card position: 4 games back

Games remaining: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Final opponents: at Athletics (4); at Angels (3); Athletics (3); Angels (3)

Headshot of Newsday employee Ryan Gerbosi on June

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers soccer and mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

New York Sports

Mets leftfielder Jeff McNeil runs on his solo
McNeil's tiebreaking homer lifts Mets past Phillies
Luis Severino #40 of the Yankees works out
Yanks' Severino could be activated as soon as Monday
Mets manager Luis Rojas takes the ball from
Mets notes: Bullpen's strength diminished in September; Syndergaard, deGrom latest
Liberty forward Natasha Howard (6) reacts after scoring
Liberty earn final WNBA playoff spot by virtue of losses
Zach Wilson #2 of the Jets looks on
Wilson throws 4 interceptions in Jets' loss to Patriots
Michael Carter #32 of the Jets runs the
Jets see improvement in run game, offensive line in loss to Pats
Didn’t find what you were looking for?