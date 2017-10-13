The Yankees and the Houston Astros meet in Game 1 of the best-of-seven ALCS Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Yankees won three straight elimination games against the Cleveland Indians in the best-of-five ALDS, while the Astros beat the Boston Red Sox in four games in their series.

Here is a look at how each run was scored in ALCS Game 1, as well as the Yankees’ starting lineup:

Scoring recap

The game currently is scoreless.

YankeesALCS Game 1: Yankees vs. Astros

Yankees’ lineup

1. Brett Gardner, LF

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Gary Sanchez, C

4. Didi Gregorius, SS

5. Starlin Castro, 2B

6. Aaron Hicks, CF

7. Greg Bird, 1B

8. Matt Holliday, DH

9. Todd Frazier, 3B

Starting pitcher: Masahiro Tanaka