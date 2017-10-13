The Yankees and the Houston Astros meet in Game 1 of the best-of-seven ALCS Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The Yankees won three straight elimination games against the Cleveland Indians in the best-of-five ALDS, while the Astros beat the Boston Red Sox in four games in their series.
Latest Yankees stories
Here is a look at how each run was scored in ALCS Game 1, as well as the Yankees’ starting lineup:
Scoring recap
The game currently is scoreless.
Yankees’ lineup
1. Brett Gardner, LF
2. Aaron Judge, RF
3. Gary Sanchez, C
4. Didi Gregorius, SS
5. Starlin Castro, 2B
6. Aaron Hicks, CF
7. Greg Bird, 1B
8. Matt Holliday, DH
9. Todd Frazier, 3B
Starting pitcher: Masahiro Tanaka
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.