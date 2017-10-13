The Yankees fell to the Houston Astros, 2-1, in Game 1 of the ALCS Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The Astros lead the best-of-seven series, 1-0. Game 2 is Saturday at 4:08 p.m. Eastern.
Here is a look at how each run was scored in ALCS Game 1:
Bottom 4: Josh Reddick grounded out to third. Jose Altuve singled to left. Altuve stole second. Carlos Correa singled to left, Altuve scored. Marwin Gonzalez grounded out to second, Correa to second. Yulieski Gurriel singled to center, Correa scored. Carlos Correa grounded out to first.
Top 9: Starlin Castro struck out swinging. Aaron Hicks struck out swinging. Greg Bird homered to right. Jacoby Ellsbury, pinch-hitting for Matt Holliday, struck out swinging.
